Sharp Therapeutics Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Unsecured Convertible Note Offering

About Sharp Therapeutics Corp.

scott@sharptx.com

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - Sharp Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: SHRX) (OTCQB: SHRXF) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche (the "") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for unsecured convertible notes of the Company (collectively, the ""), in the principal amount of US$1,000 per Note (the ""). Pursuant to completing the Second Tranche, the Company issued a total of 200 Notes for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$200,000. With the closing of the Second Tranche, the outstanding amount committed to the Company pursuant to the Note Offering is now 600 Notes for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$600,000, which are to be issued in three subsequent tranches on or about March 27, 2026, April 10, 2026, and April 24, 2026 (each, a ""). The net proceeds of the Note Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.Each Note shall be convertible at the option of the holder into common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "") at a conversion price of US$2.00 per Conversion Share (the ""), at any time prior to the date that is twelve (12) months following the applicable Closing Date (the "").Each Note shall bear interest at a rate of six percent (6.0%) per annum, calculated as simple interest accrued monthly in arrears. Interest on the principal amount outstanding under each Note shall accrue during the period commencing on the applicable Closing Date and shall be payable by the Company in cash on the Maturity Date.STX Partners, LLC ("") participated in the Second Tranche and is an insider of the Company. STX subscribed for a total of 200 Notes, for a total purchase price of $200,000. The participation of the Insider in the Second Tranche constitutes a related-party transaction for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -. The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the insider participation in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued, nor the fair market value of the consideration for the securities issued will exceed 25 per cent of the Company's market capitalization (as calculated in accordance with MI 61-101).The Notes were offered by way of private placement in each of the provinces and territories of Canada pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Notes were also offered for sale in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in those other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises in such other jurisdiction.All Notes issued will be subject to a four (4) month plus one (1) day hold period from the date of issuance, and subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("") approval.No bonus, finder's fee, commission or other compensation was paid in connection with the Note Offering.Sharp Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage company developing first-choice small-molecule therapeutics for genetic diseases. The Company's discovery platform combines novel high throughput screening technologies, with compound libraries computational optimized based on the physics and biology of cellular trafficking defects and allosteric activation of proteins. The platform produces small molecule compounds that restore activity in mutated proteins giving the potential to treat genetic disorders with conventional pill-based medicines.For additional information on Sharp, please visit:Sharp Therapeutics Corp.Scott Sneddon, PhD, JDCEO/CSOEmail:Phone: (412) 206-5303Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit