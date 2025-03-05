SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Seres Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Updates on March 13, 2025

March 5, 2025 
2 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading live biotherapeutics company, today announced that management will host a conference call and live audio webcast on March 13, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and provide business updates.

To access the conference call, please dial 800-715-9871 (domestic) or 646-307-1963 (international) and reference the conference ID number 6331602. To join the live webcast, please visit the “Investors and News” section of the Seres website at www.serestherapeutics.com.

A webcast replay will be available on the Seres website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived for approximately 21 days.

About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a clinical-stage company focused on improving patient outcomes in medically vulnerable populations through novel live biotherapeutics. Seres led the successful development and approval of VOWST™, the first FDA-approved orally administered microbiome therapeutic, which was sold to Nestlé Health Science in September 2024. The Company is developing SER-155, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation for the reduction of bloodstream infections in adults undergoing allo-HSCT and Fast Track designation for reducing the risk of infection and graft-versus-host disease in adults undergoing allo-HSCT, and which has demonstrated a significant reduction in bloodstream infections and related complications (as compared to placebo) in a Phase 1b clinical study in patients undergoing allo-HSCT. SER-155 and the Company’s other pipeline programs are designed to target multiple disease-relevant pathways and are manufactured from standard clonal cell banks via cultivation, rather than from the donor-sourced production process used for VOWST. In addition to allo-HSCT, the Company intends to evaluate SER-155 and other cultivated live biotherapeutic candidates in other medically vulnerable patient populations including autologous-HSCT patients, cancer patients with neutropenia, CAR-T recipients, individuals with chronic liver disease, solid organ transplant recipients, as well as patients in the intensive care unit and long-term acute care facilities. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
IR@serestherapeutics.com

Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.
Kendall Investor Relations
ctanzi@kendallir.com

Massachusetts Earnings
