seragy Launches with €12 Million Financing to Advance Quantitative Biomarkers for Neurodegenerative Diseases

Development of quantitative biomarker strategies for proteopathies through seragy’s proprietary Se RAS ® technology

Expansion of the company’s laboratory and analytical capabilities with funding from Commerzbank, the Mittelständische Beteiligungsgesellschaft (MBG), and the State of Lower Saxony

Separate funding from The Michael J. Fox Foundation provides support for a quantitative SeRAS-based assay for Parkinson’s disease



Hanover, Germany, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- seragy holding GmbH (formerly Prosperodes GmbH), a biomarker strategy company focused on neurodegenerative diseases and other proteopathies, has secured €12 million in funding to accelerate the development of its SeRAS® platform (Seed Replication, Analysis and Subtyping) and expand its laboratory and analytical capabilities. The ﬁnancing is backed by Commerzbank, the Mittelständische Beteiligungsgesellschaft (MBG), and the State of Lower Saxony.

Proteopathies – such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and ALS – are among the greatest challenges in modern medicine. These diseases are characterized by pathological protein aggregation and display substantial molecular heterogeneity, often with multiple distinct disease subtypes within one indication. Current technologies often lack the ability to distinguish clinically relevant molecular patterns and quantify aggregation processes with the precision required for translational drug development.

Using its proprietary SeRAS technology, seragy develops quantitative, mechanism-relevant biomarkers that generate molecular ﬁngerprints of pathological protein aggregation from patient samples. Unlike conventional seed ampliﬁcation assays, which primarily provide binary detection without molecular resolution, these ﬁngerprints will reveal quantitative biological changes and identify relevant subtypes of proteopathies. By translating aggregation biology into actionable biomarker insights, seragy will support pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners in developing more targeted therapeutic strategies from early discovery through clinical development.

“This ﬁnancing provides the foundation for us to transform how pathological protein aggregation is measured and understood,” said Dr. Thorsten Lührs, Managing Partner for Strategy & Innovation and Co-Founder of seragy. “Together with our highly qualiﬁed interdisciplinary team, we will continue advancing SeRAS as a next-generation biomarker platform that makes aggregation processes measurable and biologically interpretable. Through our global collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners, SeRAS provides insights informing therapeutic strategies and helps accelerate the development of effective treatments for patients with proteopathies. We thank Commerzbank, the MBG, and the State of Lower Saxony for their trust and commitment to our technology.”

With this combination of debt ﬁnancing, equity capital, and public funding, seragy will accelerate the further development and application of its SeRAS technology by expanding its laboratory and analytical capabilities and growing its team in Hanover. At the same time, the company will strengthen its presence in European and international markets and further expand its collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to provide translational biomarker strategies across early-stage discovery, preclinical, and clinical development.

“seragy combines scientiﬁc excellence and a clear vision with a highly innovative technology platform for addressing a critical challenge in developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases,” said Marc Hülsbruch, Chairman of the Management Board for Small-Business Customers in Lower Saxony at Commerzbank AG. “By advancing cutting-edge technologies that ultimately help patients, companies like seragy demonstrate how a strong innovation ecosystem in Lower Saxony can contribute to the future of healthcare worldwide.”

Separately, seragy is one of ﬁve recipients of funding from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) through its Seed Ampliﬁcation Assay Innovation Program. The grant supports the development and evaluation of a quantitative biomarker assay for Parkinson’s disease and underscores the potential of the SeRAS technology to advance the development of translational biomarkers in neurodegenerative diseases.

About seragy holding GmbH

seragy holding GmbH (formerly Prosperodes GmbH) is a biomarker strategy company based in Hanover, Germany. Through its wholly owned subsidiary seragy analytics GmbH and using its proprietary SeRAS® platform, the Company develops quantitative translational biomarkers for proteopathies - diseases driven by protein aggregation – including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Seragy’s strategy is to generate molecular ﬁngerprints of protein aggregates, which will reveal disease-speciﬁc subtypes and enable quantiﬁcation of biological changes. The goal is to accelerate the development of targeted therapies through deep insights into disease mechanisms and to improve the chances of success for new drugs through precise biomarkers.

Founded in 2022 as Prosperodes GmbH, seragy holding GmbH is led by Dr. Christiane Ritter and Dr. Thorsten Lührs, two scientists with nearly three decades of expertise in protein aggregation research, alongside Arne Ungruh, an experienced business and ﬁnance leader. The holding company owns the intellectual property, acts as the licensor and consolidates central holding functions, while operational activities, particularly services and projects for partner companies, are carried out by seragy analytics GmbH. The company is supported by The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Commerzbank AG, Mittelständische Beteiligungsgesellschaft Niedersachsen (MBG), and the State of Lower Saxony, among others.

For more information, visit: https://seragy.com/

About SeRAS®

SeRAS® (Seed Replication, Analysis, and Subtyping) is seragy’s proprietary technology platform for the highly sensitive analysis of pathological protein aggregates. As a further development of classical seed ampliﬁcation assays, SeRAS combines seeding-based biochemistry with high-sensitivity optics, automated data analysis, software algorithms, and micromechanical components. At the heart of the platform is the MetisOne® Analyzer, which has been designed to enable quantitative and reproducible measurements of protein aggregates from patient samples. Unlike conventional seed ampliﬁcation assays, which primarily provide qualitative detection, SeRAS has been developed to generate quantitative molecular ﬁngerprints that can be used to characterize aggregation patterns, distinguish molecular subtypes, and track biological changes over the course of a disease. The platform is designed for the development of translational biomarkers, from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical development.

seragy Contact:

seragy holding GmbH

info@seragy.com Media Contact:

MC Services AG

Dr. Cora Kaiser / Dr. Regina Lutz

Tel.: +49 (0)89 210 228 0

E-Mail: seragy@mc-services.eu



