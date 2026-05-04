Sequenex Announces Partnership with MedTech Innovator, Industry’s Leading Startup Accelerator

Collaboration Demonstrates Sequenex’s Commitment to Innovation in Medical Technology

LOS ANGELES & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sequenex today announced its partnership with MedTech Innovator (MTI), the world’s largest accelerator of medical technology companies. MedTech Innovator matches healthcare industry leaders with innovative early-stage medtech companies for mentorship and support. In 2026, MedTech Innovator will select 65 startups for participation in its program.

Sequenex will work directly with select emerging companies and will also provide financial support to MedTech Innovator. Through this partnership, Sequenex will support early- and growth-stage MedTech companies by providing scalable, regulatory-ready software solutions for connected medical devices, including CGM, biosensors, and wearables. By contributing its expertise in compliant software development and leveraging its prebuilt, customizable NEX platform, Sequenex aims to accelerate development timelines, streamline regulatory readiness, and help innovators bring transformative medical technologies to market more efficiently.

“Partnering with MedTech Innovator aligns perfectly with our mission to remove barriers to innovation in connected medical devices,” said John Krlin, CTO of Sequenex. “Many startups are building groundbreaking technologies but face significant challenges when it comes to software development, integration, and regulatory readiness. We’re excited to provide the tools and expertise needed to help these companies move faster and bring impactful solutions to patients.”

“I’m proud of our long-standing success in discovering and supporting the world’s most promising medical technology and digital health companies,” said Paul Grand, Founder and CEO of MedTech Innovator. “Our carefully curated partners and sponsors serve a vital role in driving innovations to achieve their maximum potential, and we are thrilled to welcome Sequenex as our newest partner. Together, we look forward to improving patient outcomes and creating lasting value across the healthcare ecosystem.”

As a partner, Sequenex will engage with MedTech Innovator at every critical inflection point throughout the year. Reviewers and judges faced a formidable task, with MTI receiving a record-setting 1,800 applications for this year’s program. The top 10% of applicants advanced to the Radar Forum, held April 7–9 in Manhattan Beach and virtually, earning a coveted opportunity to pitch and engage with the MTI ecosystem.

Following final cohort selection here in May, the 2026 accelerator will officially launch at the invite-only Innovator Summit on June 3–4 in San Francisco, where companies from the latest cohorts will convene with hundreds of representatives from MTI’s partners, mentors, and alumni. The program culminates in October at the Finals Competitions, where partners reconnect with the cohort as companies showcase their progress and readiness for partnership and investment.

About Sequenex

Sequenex https://sequenex.com is a software and product development firm focused on connected medical devices, biosensors and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technologies. Through its prebuilt and configurable NEX platform, Sequenex accelerates the delivery of mobile, cloud, and device-integrated applications.

Operating under an ISO 13485–certified Quality Management System, Sequenex develops medtech software in accordance with IEC 62304 and ISO 14971, supporting the full product lifecycle from prototype to clinical and commercial systems. Its approach combines a reusable software foundation with custom development to enable rapid device integration while maintaining a clear path to regulatory submission.

About MedTech Innovator

MedTech Innovator is the world’s largest accelerator of medical device, digital health, and diagnostic companies. Its mission is to improve human health by accelerating the growth of companies transforming patient care. MTI has been a catalyst for groundbreaking healthcare solutions, sourcing over 15,000 applicants and fostering the growth of 838 graduates. Alumni have collectively raised $11 billion in follow-on funding and introduced 500+ products to the market, improving the health of millions worldwide. For more information about MedTech Innovator, its annual programs, portfolio of industry-leading startups, and insights on trends, visit MTI’s website, follow MTI on LinkedIn, and subscribe to its monthly newsletter.

Sequenex

Media Contact:

Amy Neckermann

amy@sequenex.com

MedTech Innovator

Media Contact:

Samantha Black

sam.black@medtechinnovator.org