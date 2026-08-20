Sensorium Therapeutics Announces SNTX-2643 Phase 1a Data to Be Presented at Psych Congress 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensorium Therapeutics, a clinical-stage central nervous system (CNS) biotechnology company developing mechanistically novel small-molecule medicines for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that Phase 1a clinical data for SNTX-2643, its lead investigational therapy for anxiety disorders, will be presented at Psych Congress 2026, taking place September 15-19 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The poster presentation will include results from Sensorium's ongoing Phase 1a study of SNTX-2643 in healthy adults evaluating its safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) profile. The study includes single-ascending dose, exploratory qEEG target engagement/pharmacodynamic and food-effect cohorts. The target engagement cohort incorporates an anxiety-inducing aversive video paradigm to assess CNS pharmacodynamic activity following single-dose administration of SNTX-2643.

Psych Congress 2026 Presentation

Title: The Novel Serotonin Transporter Modulator SNTX-2643: Results from a Pharmacokinetic and Target Engagement Evaluation in Healthy Adults



Poster Number: 199



Poster Presentation Times: Thursday, September 17, 12:00–3:30 p.m.; Friday, September 18, 12:00-3:30 p.m.



Presenting Author: Colville Brown, M.D.



Authors: Andrew J. Cutler, M.D.; Colville Brown, M.D.; Jacob Hooker, Ph.D.; Jerry Rosenbaum, M.D.



Location: New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

The poster will be available on Sensorium's website following the presentation.

About SNTX-2643 (SENS-01 Program)



SNTX-2643 is Sensorium's lead investigational therapy from the SENS-01 program and is being developed for social anxiety disorder and generalized anxiety disorder, with potential applicability to multiple other CNS disorders. It is a first-in-class state-selective serotonin modulator, differentiated from standard of care anxiolytics, designed for rapid onset, reduced off-target effects, and with the potential to avoid sedation and other adverse events commonly associated with benzodiazepines and SSRIs.

About the Phase 1a Study



The Phase 1a study of SNTX-2643 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, and open-label (food-effect cohort) clinical study designed to characterize the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic (PK), and pharmacodynamic (PD) profile of SNTX-2643 in healthy adult volunteers following single-dose administration, and to inform the design of subsequent clinical studies.

The study includes single-ascending dose cohorts designed to evaluate escalating doses of SNTX-2643; a target engagement cohort using quantitative electroencephalography (qEEG), including resting-state measures, event-related potentials, and an anxiety-inducing stimulus paradigm to characterize CNS target engagement; and a food-effect cohort designed to evaluate the impact of food on the rate and extent of SNTX-2643 absorption.

Safety is the primary endpoint of the study. Secondary endpoints include plasma PK, with exploratory endpoints including target engagement and qEEG measures.

About Sensorium Therapeutics



Sensorium Therapeutics is a clinical-stage central nervous system (CNS) biotechnology company developing mechanistically novel small-molecule medicines for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary SensAI discovery platform, which integrates chemistry, pharmacology, behavioral science, and neuroscience, to systematically predict drug candidates with differentiated mechanisms of action.

Founded by researchers from Harvard and Massachusetts General Hospital, Sensorium is advancing a pipeline led by SNTX-2643, a Phase 1 investigational therapy for anxiety disorders. The company's pipeline also includes SENS-03, a preclinical program for treatment-resistant epilepsy, and SENS-08, a National Institutes of Health (NIH)-supported preclinical program targeting cognitive enhancement.

For more information, visit www.sensorium.bio.

Media Contact



Stefan Riley



stefan.riley@sensorium.bio



617-461-2442

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SOURCE Sensorium Therapeutics