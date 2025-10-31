SUBSCRIBE
Sensient Technologies Corporation Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT), a leading provider of flavors and colors for the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care markets, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.



Third Quarter Consolidated Results

  • Reported revenue increased 5.0% to $412.1 million in the third quarter of 2025 versus last year’s third quarter results of $392.6 million. On a local currency basis(1), revenue increased 3.5%.
  • Reported operating income increased 14.2% to $57.7 million compared to $50.5 million recorded in the third quarter of 2024. In the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $3.3 million of costs related to its Portfolio Optimization Plan versus last year’s $1.2 million in the third quarter. Local currency adjusted operating income(1) and local currency adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 15.7% and 14.3%, respectively, in the third quarter.
  • Reported earnings per share increased 13.0% to 87 cents in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 77 cents in the third quarter of 2024. Local currency adjusted diluted EPS(1) increased 17.5% in the third quarter.

“Sensient’s dedication to customer service while continuing to innovate and drive new sales wins has resulted in strong results. I remain very confident about our performance and am excited about the opportunities in front of us, particularly in natural colors,” said Paul Manning, Sensient’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Third Quarter Group Results

Reported

 

Local Currency(1)

Revenue

Quarter

 

Year-to-Date

 

Quarter

 

Year-to-Date

Flavors & Extracts

-0.2%

 

-0.9%

 

-1.2%

 

-1.0%

Color

9.9%

 

7.2%

 

7.9%

 

7.6%

Asia Pacific

0.7%

 

5.0%

 

-0.3%

 

3.9%

Total Revenue

5.0%

 

3.2%

 

3.5%

 

3.2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported

 

Local Currency Adjusted(1)

Operating Income

Quarter

 

Year-to-Date

 

Quarter

 

Year-to-Date

Flavors & Extracts

8.4%

 

7.6%

 

7.8%

 

7.6%

Color

26.6%

 

19.9%

 

23.8%

 

19.7%

Asia Pacific

2.5%

 

7.6%

 

0.2%

 

4.9%

Total Operating Income

14.2%

 

12.9%

 

15.7%

 

14.3%

The Flavors & Extracts Group reported third quarter 2025 revenue of $203.0 million, a decrease of $0.3 million versus the prior year’s third quarter. The Group’s revenue was unfavorably impacted by lower volumes in agricultural ingredients (formerly natural ingredients). This decline was partially offset by higher prices and volumes in our flavors, extracts, and flavor ingredients product lines. Segment operating income was $28.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.2 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter. The increase in segment operating income was driven by strong profitability of the flavors, extracts, and flavor ingredients product lines despite the decline in the revenue of agricultural ingredients.

The Color Group reported revenue of $178.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $16.1 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter. The Group’s revenue increase was driven by higher prices and strong volume growth in the food and pharmaceutical product lines. Segment operating income was $37.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $7.9 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter results.

The Asia Pacific Group reported revenue of $42.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $0.3 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter. Segment operating income was $9.5 million in the quarter, an increase of $0.2 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter.

Corporate & Other reported operating expenses of $17.6 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $14.5 million of operating expenses reported in the prior year’s third quarter. The higher operating expenses were primarily due to higher Portfolio Optimization Plan costs in the quarter. Local currency adjusted operating expenses(1) for Corporate & Other increased $1.0 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter, primarily due to higher performance-based compensation costs recorded in 2025.

2025 OUTLOOK

 
Metric Current Guidance Prior Guidance
 
Local Currency Revenue(1) Mid-Single-Digit Growth Mid-Single-Digit Growth
 
Local Currency Adjusted EBITDA(1) Double-Digit Growth High Single-Digit Growth
 
Diluted EPS (GAAP) Between $3.13 and $3.23* Between $3.13 and $3.23
 
Local Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) Double-Digit Growth High Single-Digit to Double-Digit Growth
 
*Includes approximately 28 cents of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs. Based on current exchange rates, foreign currency impact is expected to be a slight tailwind for the year.

The Company’s guidance is based on current conditions and economic and market trends in the markets in which the Company operates and is subject to various risks and uncertainties as described below.

(1)

 

Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release for more information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures eliminate the impact of certain items, which, depending on the measure, include: currency movements, depreciation and amortization, Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, and non-cash share-based compensation. These measures are provided to enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s performance when viewed together with the GAAP results. Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its 2025 third quarter financial results at 8:30 a.m. CDT on Friday, October 31, 2025. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that is available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through November 7, 2025, by calling (877) 344-7529 and using access code 1491278. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com on or after November 4, 2025.

This release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Federal securities laws including in the quote from our Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer and under “2025 Outlook” above. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors concerning the Company’s operations and business environment. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements and that could adversely affect the Company’s future financial performance include the following: the Company’s ability to manage general business, economic, and capital market conditions, including actions taken by customers in response to such market conditions, and the impact of recessions and economic downturns; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, including inflation and shortages impacting the availability and cost of raw materials, energy, and other supplies, disruptions and delays in the Company’s supply chain, and the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East; industry, regulatory, legal, and economic factors related to the Company’s domestic and international business; the effects of tariffs, trade barriers, and disputes; the availability and cost of labor, logistics, and transportation; the pace and nature of new product introductions by the Company and the Company’s customers; the Company’s ability to anticipate and respond to changing consumer preferences, changing technologies, and changing regulations; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its growth strategies; the outcome of the Company’s various productivity-improvement and cost-reduction efforts, acquisition and divestiture activities, and Portfolio Optimization Plan; growth in markets for products in which the Company competes; industry and customer acceptance of price increases; actions by competitors; the Company’s ability to enhance its innovation efforts and drive cost efficiencies; currency exchange rate fluctuations; and other factors included in “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC. The risks and uncertainties identified above are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial also may adversely affect the Company. Should any known or unknown risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. This release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Except to the extent required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com

 
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Statements of Earnings

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

% Change

 

2025

 

2024

 

% Change

 
Revenue

$

412,109

 

$

392,613

 

5.0

%

$

1,218,664

 

$

1,180,808

 

3.2

%

 
Cost of products sold

 

270,767

 

 

262,209

 

3.3

%

 

802,713

 

 

793,133

 

1.2

%

Selling and administrative expenses

 

83,636

 

 

79,884

 

4.7

%

 

247,009

 

 

238,092

 

3.7

%

 
Operating income

 

57,706

 

 

50,520

 

14.2

%

 

168,942

 

 

149,583

 

12.9

%

Interest expense

 

7,328

 

 

7,696

 

 

22,060

 

 

22,394

 
 
Earnings before income taxes

 

50,378

 

 

42,824

 

 

146,882

 

 

127,189

 
Income taxes

 

13,422

 

 

10,134

 

 

37,877

 

 

32,627

 
 
Net earnings

$

36,956

 

$

32,690

 

13.0

%

$

109,005

 

$

94,562

 

15.3

%

 
Earnings per share of common stock:
Basic

$

0.87

 

$

0.78

 

$

2.58

 

$

2.24

 
 
Diluted

$

0.87

 

$

0.77

 

$

2.56

 

$

2.23

 
 
Average common shares outstanding:
Basic

 

42,248

 

 

42,159

 

 

42,231

 

 

42,139

 
 
Diluted

 

42,665

 

 

42,429

 

 

42,570

 

 

42,377

 
 
 
 
Results by Segment

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

2025

 

2024

 

% Change

 

2025

 

2024

 

% Change

 
Flavors & Extracts

$

202,970

 

$

203,279

 

(0.2

%)

$

599,902

 

$

605,584

 

(0.9

%)

Color

 

178,156

 

 

162,080

 

9.9

%

 

525,188

 

 

489,805

 

7.2

%

Asia Pacific

 

42,082

 

 

41,778

 

0.7

%

 

126,727

 

 

120,664

 

5.0

%

Intersegment elimination

 

(11,099

)

 

(14,524

)

 

(33,153

)

 

(35,245

)
 
Consolidated

$

412,109

 

$

392,613

 

5.0

%

$

1,218,664

 

$

1,180,808

 

3.2

%

 
Operating Income
 
Flavors & Extracts

$

28,038

 

$

25,862

 

8.4

%

$

81,533

 

$

75,749

 

7.6

%

Color

 

37,734

 

 

29,806

 

26.6

%

 

111,508

 

 

92,987

 

19.9

%

Asia Pacific

 

9,541

 

 

9,307

 

2.5

%

 

27,926

 

 

25,963

 

7.6

%

Corporate & Other

 

(17,607

)

 

(14,455

)

 

(52,025

)

 

(45,116

)
 
Consolidated

$

57,706

 

$

50,520

 

14.2

%

$

168,942

 

$

149,583

 

12.9

%

 
 
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

September 30,

 

December 31,

2025

 

2024

 
Cash and cash equivalents

$

42,669

$

26,626

Trade accounts receivable

 

323,387

 

290,087

Inventories

 

653,718

 

600,302

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

51,728

 

44,871

Fixed assets held for sale

 

1,595

 

-

Total Current Assets

 

1,073,097

 

961,886

 
Goodwill & intangible assets (net)

 

449,902

 

423,658

Property, plant, and equipment (net)

 

518,489

 

491,587

Other assets

 

168,053

 

146,663

 
Total Assets

$

2,209,541

$

2,023,794

 
Trade accounts payable

$

122,878

$

139,052

Short-term borrowings

 

777

 

19,848

Other current liabilities

 

110,033

 

111,739

Total Current Liabilities

 

233,688

 

270,639

 
Long-term debt

 

711,177

 

613,523

Accrued employee and retiree benefits

 

27,031

 

24,499

Other liabilities

 

57,484

 

54,147

Shareholders' Equity

 

1,180,161

 

1,060,986

 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,209,541

$

2,023,794

 
 
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

 

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings

$

109,005

 

$

94,562

 

Adjustments to arrive at net cash provided by operating activities:
 
Depreciation and amortization

 

45,890

 

 

45,185

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

10,584

 

 

6,980

 

Net loss (gain) on assets

 

166

 

 

(210

)

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs

 

2,107

 

 

1,406

 

Deferred income taxes

 

3,899

 

 

(11,117

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable

 

(19,716

)

 

(32,138

)

Inventories

 

(35,609

)

 

14,902

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(9,160

)

 

221

 

Trade accounts payable and other accrued expenses

 

(10,973

)

 

(4,664

)

Accrued salaries, wages, and withholdings

 

(9,781

)

 

16,769

 

Income taxes

 

(5,076

)

 

854

 

Other liabilities

 

1,927

 

 

3,011

 

 
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

83,263

 

 

135,761

 

 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment

 

(57,788

)

 

(36,088

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

397

 

 

338

 

Acquisition of new business

 

(4,867

)

 

-

 

Other investing activities

 

1,260

 

 

(1,444

)

 
Net cash used in investing activities

 

(60,998

)

 

(37,194

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from additional borrowings

 

125,619

 

 

134,432

 

Debt payments

 

(84,662

)

 

(154,219

)

Dividends paid

 

(52,196

)

 

(52,034

)

Other financing activities

 

(2,648

)

 

(3,317

)

 
Net cash used in financing activities

 

(13,887

)

 

(75,138

)

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

7,665

 

 

(15,394

)

 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

16,043

 

 

8,035

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

26,626

 

 

28,934

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

42,669

 

$

36,969

 

 
 
Supplemental Information
Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

 
Dividends paid per share

$

1.23

 

$

1.23

 

 
 
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts
The Company's results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which, in each case, exclude Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
 
 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

 

2024

 

% Change

 

2025

 

2024

 

% Change

Operating income (GAAP)

$

57,706

 

$

50,520

 

 

14.2

%

$

168,942

 

$

149,583

 

 

12.9

%

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Cost of products sold

 

649

 

 

209

 

 

4,252

 

 

523

 
Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Selling and administrative expenses

 

2,674

 

 

1,002

 

 

5,274

 

 

5,252

 
Adjusted operating income

$

61,029

 

$

51,731

 

 

18.0

%

$

178,468

 

$

155,358

 

 

14.9

%

 
Net earnings (GAAP)

$

36,956

 

$

32,690

 

 

13.0

%

$

109,005

 

$

94,562

 

 

15.3

%

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax

 

3,323

 

 

1,211

 

 

9,526

 

 

5,775

 
Tax impact of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs(1)

 

649

 

 

(17

)

 

(868

)

 

(586

)
Adjusted net earnings

$

40,928

 

$

33,884

 

 

20.8

%

$

117,663

 

$

99,751

 

 

18.0

%

 
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.87

 

$

0.77

 

 

13.0

%

$

2.56

 

$

2.23

 

 

14.8

%

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, net of tax

 

0.09

 

 

0.03

 

 

0.20

 

 

0.12

 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.96

 

$

0.80

 

 

20.0

%

$

2.76

 

$

2.35

 

 

17.4

%

 
Note: Earnings per share calculations may not foot due to rounding differences.
 
(1) Tax impact adjustments were determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates.
 
 
Results by Segment

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

Operating Income

2025

 

Adjustments(2)

 

2025

 

2024

 

Adjustments(2)

 

2024

 
Flavors & Extracts

$

28,038

 

$

-

 

$

28,038

 

$

25,862

 

$

-

 

$

25,862

 

Color

 

37,734

 

 

-

 

 

37,734

 

 

29,806

 

 

-

 

 

29,806

 

Asia Pacific

 

9,541

 

 

-

 

 

9,541

 

 

9,307

 

 

-

 

 

9,307

 

Corporate & Other

 

(17,607

)

 

3,323

 

 

(14,284

)

 

(14,455

)

 

1,211

 

 

(13,244

)

 
Consolidated

$

57,706

 

$

3,323

 

$

61,029

 

$

50,520

 

$

1,211

 

$

51,731

 

 
Results by Segment

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

Operating Income

2025

 

Adjustments(2)

 

2025

 

2024

 

Adjustments(2)

 

2024

 
Flavors & Extracts

$

81,533

 

$

-

 

$

81,533

 

$

75,749

 

$

-

 

$

75,749

 

Color

 

111,508

 

 

-

 

 

111,508

 

 

92,987

 

 

-

 

 

92,987

 

Asia Pacific

 

27,926

 

 

-

 

 

27,926

 

 

25,963

 

 

-

 

 

25,963

 

Corporate & Other

 

(52,025

)

 

9,526

 

 

(42,499

)

 

(45,116

)

 

5,775

 

 

(39,341

)

 
Consolidated

$

168,942

 

$

9,526

 

$

178,468

 

$

149,583

 

$

5,775

 

$

155,358

 

 
(2) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
 
Sensient Technologies Corporation

(Unaudited)

       
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued
The following table summarizes the percentage change in the 2025 results compared to the 2024 results for the corresponding periods.
       
  Three Months Ended September 30,
Revenue   Total   Foreign
Exchange
Rates		   Adjustments(3)   Local
Currency
Adjusted
Flavors & Extracts  

(0.2%)

 

1.0%

 

N/A

 

(1.2%)

Color  

9.9%

 

2.0%

 

N/A

 

7.9%

Asia Pacific  

0.7%

 

1.0%

 

N/A

 

(0.3%)

Total Revenue  

5.0%

 

1.5%

 

N/A

 

3.5%

       
Operating Income        
Flavors & Extracts  

8.4%

 

0.6%

 

0.0%

 

7.8%

Color  

26.6%

 

2.8%

 

0.0%

 

23.8%

Asia Pacific  

2.5%

 

2.3%

 

0.0%

 

0.2%

Corporate & Other  

21.8%

 

0.0%

 

13.9%

 

7.9%

Total Operating Income  

14.2%

 

2.4%

 

(3.9%)

 

15.7%

Diluted Earnings Per Share  

13.0%

 

2.6%

 

(7.1%)

 

17.5%

Adjusted EBITDA  

16.3%

 

2.0%

 

N/A

 

14.3%

       
       
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
Revenue   Total   Foreign
Exchange
Rates		   Adjustments(3)   Local
Currency
Adjusted
Flavors & Extracts  

(0.9%)

 

0.1%

 

N/A

 

(1.0%)

Color  

7.2%

 

(0.4%)

 

N/A

 

7.6%

Asia Pacific  

5.0%

 

1.1%

 

N/A

 

3.9%

Total Revenue  

3.2%

 

0.0%

 

N/A

 

3.2%

       
Operating Income        
Flavors & Extracts  

7.6%

 

0.0%

 

0.0%

 

7.6%

Color  

19.9%

 

0.2%

 

0.0%

 

19.7%

Asia Pacific  

7.6%

 

2.7%

 

0.0%

 

4.9%

Corporate & Other  

15.3%

 

0.0%

 

7.3%

 

8.0%

Total Operating Income  

12.9%

 

0.6%

 

(2.0%)

 

14.3%

Diluted Earnings Per Share  

14.8%

 

0.5%

 

(2.3%)

 

16.6%

Adjusted EBITDA  

13.2%

 

0.4%

 

N/A

 

12.8%

       
(3) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
 
 
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued
The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Operating Income (GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.
 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

% Change

 

2025

 

2024

 

% Change

Operating income (GAAP)

$

57,706

 

$

50,520

 

14.2

%

$

168,942

$

149,583

12.9

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

15,556

 

 

15,460

 

 

45,890

 

45,185
Share-based compensation expense

 

3,945

 

 

2,069

 

 

10,584

 

6,980
Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax

 

3,323

 

 

1,211

 

 

9,526

 

5,775
Adjusted EBITDA

$

80,530

 

$

69,260

 

16.3

%

$

234,942

$

207,523

13.2

%

 
 
The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Debt (GAAP) and Net Debt, and Operating Income (GAAP) and Credit Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.
 

September 30,
Debt

2025

 

2024
Short-term borrowings

$

777

 

$

17,811

 
Long-term debt

 

711,177

 

 

625,627

 
Credit Agreement adjustments(4)

 

(27,992

)

 

(22,633

)
Net Debt

$

683,962

 

$

620,805

 
 
Operating income (GAAP)

$

210,938

 

$

157,646

 
Depreciation and amortization

 

61,034

 

 

59,645

 
Share-based compensation expense

 

13,688

 

 

8,628

 
Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax

 

10,382

 

 

33,616

 
Other non-operating gains(5)

 

(495

)

 

(998

)
Credit Adjusted EBITDA

$

295,547

 

$

258,537

 
 
Net Debt to Credit Adjusted EBITDA 2.3x 2.4x
 
(4) Adjustments include cash and cash equivalents, as described in the Company's Fourth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement), and certain letters of credit and hedge contracts.
(5) Adjustments consist of certain financing transaction costs, certain non-financing interest items, and gains and losses related to certain non-cash, non-operating, and/or non-recurring items as described in the Credit Agreement.
 
We have included each of these non-GAAP measures in order to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable period-over-period performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. Rather, they should be considered together with GAAP measures and the rest of the information included in this release and our SEC filings. Management internally reviews each of these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance on a comparative period-to-period basis and to gain additional insight into underlying operating and performance trends, and we believe the information can be beneficial to investors for the same purposes. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Category: Earnings

Source: Sensient Technologies Corporation


Contacts

David Plautz
(414) 347-3706
investor.relations@sensient.com

Wisconsin Earnings
