Sensient Technologies Corporation Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

Third Quarter Consolidated Results
- Reported revenue increased 5.0% to $412.1 million in the third quarter of 2025 versus last year’s third quarter results of $392.6 million. On a local currency basis(1), revenue increased 3.5%.
- Reported operating income increased 14.2% to $57.7 million compared to $50.5 million recorded in the third quarter of 2024. In the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $3.3 million of costs related to its Portfolio Optimization Plan versus last year’s $1.2 million in the third quarter. Local currency adjusted operating income(1) and local currency adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 15.7% and 14.3%, respectively, in the third quarter.
- Reported earnings per share increased 13.0% to 87 cents in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 77 cents in the third quarter of 2024. Local currency adjusted diluted EPS(1) increased 17.5% in the third quarter.
“Sensient’s dedication to customer service while continuing to innovate and drive new sales wins has resulted in strong results. I remain very confident about our performance and am excited about the opportunities in front of us, particularly in natural colors,” said Paul Manning, Sensient’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.
Third Quarter Group Results
Reported
Local Currency(1)
|Revenue
Quarter
Year-to-Date
Quarter
Year-to-Date
|Flavors & Extracts
-0.2%
-0.9%
-1.2%
-1.0%
|Color
9.9%
7.2%
7.9%
7.6%
|Asia Pacific
0.7%
5.0%
-0.3%
3.9%
|Total Revenue
5.0%
3.2%
3.5%
3.2%
Reported
Local Currency Adjusted(1)
|Operating Income
Quarter
Year-to-Date
Quarter
Year-to-Date
|Flavors & Extracts
8.4%
7.6%
7.8%
7.6%
|Color
26.6%
19.9%
23.8%
19.7%
|Asia Pacific
2.5%
7.6%
0.2%
4.9%
|Total Operating Income
14.2%
12.9%
15.7%
14.3%
The Flavors & Extracts Group reported third quarter 2025 revenue of $203.0 million, a decrease of $0.3 million versus the prior year’s third quarter. The Group’s revenue was unfavorably impacted by lower volumes in agricultural ingredients (formerly natural ingredients). This decline was partially offset by higher prices and volumes in our flavors, extracts, and flavor ingredients product lines. Segment operating income was $28.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.2 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter. The increase in segment operating income was driven by strong profitability of the flavors, extracts, and flavor ingredients product lines despite the decline in the revenue of agricultural ingredients.
The Color Group reported revenue of $178.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $16.1 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter. The Group’s revenue increase was driven by higher prices and strong volume growth in the food and pharmaceutical product lines. Segment operating income was $37.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $7.9 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter results.
The Asia Pacific Group reported revenue of $42.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $0.3 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter. Segment operating income was $9.5 million in the quarter, an increase of $0.2 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter.
Corporate & Other reported operating expenses of $17.6 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $14.5 million of operating expenses reported in the prior year’s third quarter. The higher operating expenses were primarily due to higher Portfolio Optimization Plan costs in the quarter. Local currency adjusted operating expenses(1) for Corporate & Other increased $1.0 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter, primarily due to higher performance-based compensation costs recorded in 2025.
2025 OUTLOOK
|Metric
|Current Guidance
|Prior Guidance
|Local Currency Revenue(1)
|Mid-Single-Digit Growth
|Mid-Single-Digit Growth
|Local Currency Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|Double-Digit Growth
|High Single-Digit Growth
|Diluted EPS (GAAP)
|Between $3.13 and $3.23*
|Between $3.13 and $3.23
|Local Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS(1)
|Double-Digit Growth
|High Single-Digit to Double-Digit Growth
|*Includes approximately 28 cents of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs. Based on current exchange rates, foreign currency impact is expected to be a slight tailwind for the year.
The Company’s guidance is based on current conditions and economic and market trends in the markets in which the Company operates and is subject to various risks and uncertainties as described below.
(1)
Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release for more information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures eliminate the impact of certain items, which, depending on the measure, include: currency movements, depreciation and amortization, Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, and non-cash share-based compensation. These measures are provided to enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s performance when viewed together with the GAAP results. Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release.
CONFERENCE CALL
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its 2025 third quarter financial results at 8:30 a.m. CDT on Friday, October 31, 2025. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that is available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.
A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through November 7, 2025, by calling (877) 344-7529 and using access code 1491278. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com on or after November 4, 2025.
This release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Federal securities laws including in the quote from our Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer and under “2025 Outlook” above. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors concerning the Company’s operations and business environment. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements and that could adversely affect the Company’s future financial performance include the following: the Company’s ability to manage general business, economic, and capital market conditions, including actions taken by customers in response to such market conditions, and the impact of recessions and economic downturns; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, including inflation and shortages impacting the availability and cost of raw materials, energy, and other supplies, disruptions and delays in the Company’s supply chain, and the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East; industry, regulatory, legal, and economic factors related to the Company’s domestic and international business; the effects of tariffs, trade barriers, and disputes; the availability and cost of labor, logistics, and transportation; the pace and nature of new product introductions by the Company and the Company’s customers; the Company’s ability to anticipate and respond to changing consumer preferences, changing technologies, and changing regulations; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its growth strategies; the outcome of the Company’s various productivity-improvement and cost-reduction efforts, acquisition and divestiture activities, and Portfolio Optimization Plan; growth in markets for products in which the Company competes; industry and customer acceptance of price increases; actions by competitors; the Company’s ability to enhance its innovation efforts and drive cost efficiencies; currency exchange rate fluctuations; and other factors included in “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC. The risks and uncertainties identified above are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial also may adversely affect the Company. Should any known or unknown risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. This release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Except to the extent required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.
ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES
Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
|Sensient Technologies Corporation
|(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Consolidated Statements of Earnings
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
|Revenue
$
412,109
$
392,613
5.0
%
$
1,218,664
$
1,180,808
3.2
%
|Cost of products sold
270,767
262,209
3.3
%
802,713
793,133
1.2
%
|Selling and administrative expenses
83,636
79,884
4.7
%
247,009
238,092
3.7
%
|Operating income
57,706
50,520
14.2
%
168,942
149,583
12.9
%
|Interest expense
7,328
7,696
22,060
22,394
|Earnings before income taxes
50,378
42,824
146,882
127,189
|Income taxes
13,422
10,134
37,877
32,627
|Net earnings
$
36,956
$
32,690
13.0
%
$
109,005
$
94,562
15.3
%
|Earnings per share of common stock:
|Basic
$
0.87
$
0.78
$
2.58
$
2.24
|Diluted
$
0.87
$
0.77
$
2.56
$
2.23
|Average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
42,248
42,159
42,231
42,139
|Diluted
42,665
42,429
42,570
42,377
|Results by Segment
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Revenue
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
|Flavors & Extracts
$
202,970
$
203,279
(0.2
%)
$
599,902
$
605,584
(0.9
%)
|Color
178,156
162,080
9.9
%
525,188
489,805
7.2
%
|Asia Pacific
42,082
41,778
0.7
%
126,727
120,664
5.0
%
|Intersegment elimination
(11,099
)
(14,524
)
(33,153
)
(35,245
)
|Consolidated
$
412,109
$
392,613
5.0
%
$
1,218,664
$
1,180,808
3.2
%
|Operating Income
|Flavors & Extracts
$
28,038
$
25,862
8.4
%
$
81,533
$
75,749
7.6
%
|Color
37,734
29,806
26.6
%
111,508
92,987
19.9
%
|Asia Pacific
9,541
9,307
2.5
%
27,926
25,963
7.6
%
|Corporate & Other
(17,607
)
(14,455
)
(52,025
)
(45,116
)
|Consolidated
$
57,706
$
50,520
14.2
%
$
168,942
$
149,583
12.9
%
|Sensient Technologies Corporation
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
September 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
42,669
$
26,626
|Trade accounts receivable
323,387
290,087
|Inventories
653,718
600,302
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
51,728
44,871
|Fixed assets held for sale
1,595
-
|Total Current Assets
1,073,097
961,886
|Goodwill & intangible assets (net)
449,902
423,658
|Property, plant, and equipment (net)
518,489
491,587
|Other assets
168,053
146,663
|Total Assets
$
2,209,541
$
2,023,794
|Trade accounts payable
$
122,878
$
139,052
|Short-term borrowings
777
19,848
|Other current liabilities
110,033
111,739
|Total Current Liabilities
233,688
270,639
|Long-term debt
711,177
613,523
|Accrued employee and retiree benefits
27,031
24,499
|Other liabilities
57,484
54,147
|Shareholders' Equity
1,180,161
1,060,986
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
2,209,541
$
2,023,794
|Sensient Technologies Corporation
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025
2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net earnings
$
109,005
$
94,562
|Adjustments to arrive at net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
45,890
45,185
|Share-based compensation expense
10,584
6,980
|Net loss (gain) on assets
166
(210
)
|Portfolio Optimization Plan costs
2,107
1,406
|Deferred income taxes
3,899
(11,117
)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade accounts receivable
(19,716
)
(32,138
)
|Inventories
(35,609
)
14,902
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
(9,160
)
221
|Trade accounts payable and other accrued expenses
(10,973
)
(4,664
)
|Accrued salaries, wages, and withholdings
(9,781
)
16,769
|Income taxes
(5,076
)
854
|Other liabilities
1,927
3,011
|Net cash provided by operating activities
83,263
135,761
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment
(57,788
)
(36,088
)
|Proceeds from sale of assets
397
338
|Acquisition of new business
(4,867
)
-
|Other investing activities
1,260
(1,444
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
(60,998
)
(37,194
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from additional borrowings
125,619
134,432
|Debt payments
(84,662
)
(154,219
)
|Dividends paid
(52,196
)
(52,034
)
|Other financing activities
(2,648
)
(3,317
)
|Net cash used in financing activities
(13,887
)
(75,138
)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
7,665
(15,394
)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
16,043
8,035
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
26,626
28,934
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
42,669
$
36,969
|Supplemental Information
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025
2024
|Dividends paid per share
$
1.23
$
1.23
|Sensient Technologies Corporation
|(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts
|The Company's results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which, in each case, exclude Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
|Operating income (GAAP)
$
57,706
$
50,520
14.2
%
$
168,942
$
149,583
12.9
%
|Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Cost of products sold
649
209
4,252
523
|Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Selling and administrative expenses
2,674
1,002
5,274
5,252
|Adjusted operating income
$
61,029
$
51,731
18.0
%
$
178,468
$
155,358
14.9
%
|Net earnings (GAAP)
$
36,956
$
32,690
13.0
%
$
109,005
$
94,562
15.3
%
|Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax
3,323
1,211
9,526
5,775
|Tax impact of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs(1)
649
(17
)
(868
)
(586
)
|Adjusted net earnings
$
40,928
$
33,884
20.8
%
$
117,663
$
99,751
18.0
%
|Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.87
$
0.77
13.0
%
$
2.56
$
2.23
14.8
%
|Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, net of tax
0.09
0.03
0.20
0.12
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
0.96
$
0.80
20.0
%
$
2.76
$
2.35
17.4
%
|Note: Earnings per share calculations may not foot due to rounding differences.
|(1) Tax impact adjustments were determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates.
|Results by Segment
Three Months Ended September 30,
Adjusted
Adjusted
|Operating Income
2025
Adjustments(2)
2025
2024
Adjustments(2)
2024
|Flavors & Extracts
$
28,038
$
-
$
28,038
$
25,862
$
-
$
25,862
|Color
37,734
-
37,734
29,806
-
29,806
|Asia Pacific
9,541
-
9,541
9,307
-
9,307
|Corporate & Other
(17,607
)
3,323
(14,284
)
(14,455
)
1,211
(13,244
)
|Consolidated
$
57,706
$
3,323
$
61,029
$
50,520
$
1,211
$
51,731
|Results by Segment
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Adjusted
Adjusted
|Operating Income
2025
Adjustments(2)
2025
2024
Adjustments(2)
2024
|Flavors & Extracts
$
81,533
$
-
$
81,533
$
75,749
$
-
$
75,749
|Color
111,508
-
111,508
92,987
-
92,987
|Asia Pacific
27,926
-
27,926
25,963
-
25,963
|Corporate & Other
(52,025
)
9,526
(42,499
)
(45,116
)
5,775
(39,341
)
|Consolidated
$
168,942
$
9,526
$
178,468
$
149,583
$
5,775
$
155,358
|(2) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
|Sensient Technologies Corporation
(Unaudited)
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued
|The following table summarizes the percentage change in the 2025 results compared to the 2024 results for the corresponding periods.
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Revenue
|Total
|Foreign
Exchange
Rates
|Adjustments(3)
|Local
Currency
Adjusted
|Flavors & Extracts
(0.2%)
1.0%
N/A
(1.2%)
|Color
9.9%
2.0%
N/A
7.9%
|Asia Pacific
0.7%
1.0%
N/A
(0.3%)
|Total Revenue
5.0%
1.5%
N/A
3.5%
|Operating Income
|Flavors & Extracts
8.4%
0.6%
0.0%
7.8%
|Color
26.6%
2.8%
0.0%
23.8%
|Asia Pacific
2.5%
2.3%
0.0%
0.2%
|Corporate & Other
21.8%
0.0%
13.9%
7.9%
|Total Operating Income
14.2%
2.4%
(3.9%)
15.7%
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
13.0%
2.6%
(7.1%)
17.5%
|Adjusted EBITDA
16.3%
2.0%
N/A
14.3%
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|Revenue
|Total
|Foreign
Exchange
Rates
|Adjustments(3)
|Local
Currency
Adjusted
|Flavors & Extracts
(0.9%)
0.1%
N/A
(1.0%)
|Color
7.2%
(0.4%)
N/A
7.6%
|Asia Pacific
5.0%
1.1%
N/A
3.9%
|Total Revenue
3.2%
0.0%
N/A
3.2%
|Operating Income
|Flavors & Extracts
7.6%
0.0%
0.0%
7.6%
|Color
19.9%
0.2%
0.0%
19.7%
|Asia Pacific
7.6%
2.7%
0.0%
4.9%
|Corporate & Other
15.3%
0.0%
7.3%
8.0%
|Total Operating Income
12.9%
0.6%
(2.0%)
14.3%
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
14.8%
0.5%
(2.3%)
16.6%
|Adjusted EBITDA
13.2%
0.4%
N/A
12.8%
|(3) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
|Sensient Technologies Corporation
|(In thousands, except percentages)
|(Unaudited)
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued
|The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Operating Income (GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
|Operating income (GAAP)
$
57,706
$
50,520
14.2
%
$
168,942
$
149,583
12.9
%
|Depreciation and amortization
15,556
15,460
45,890
45,185
|Share-based compensation expense
3,945
2,069
10,584
6,980
|Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax
3,323
1,211
9,526
5,775
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
80,530
$
69,260
16.3
%
$
234,942
$
207,523
13.2
%
|The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Debt (GAAP) and Net Debt, and Operating Income (GAAP) and Credit Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.
September 30,
|Debt
2025
2024
|Short-term borrowings
$
777
$
17,811
|Long-term debt
711,177
625,627
|Credit Agreement adjustments(4)
(27,992
)
(22,633
)
|Net Debt
$
683,962
$
620,805
|Operating income (GAAP)
$
210,938
$
157,646
|Depreciation and amortization
61,034
59,645
|Share-based compensation expense
13,688
8,628
|Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax
10,382
33,616
|Other non-operating gains(5)
(495
)
(998
)
|Credit Adjusted EBITDA
$
295,547
$
258,537
|Net Debt to Credit Adjusted EBITDA
|2.3x
|2.4x
|(4) Adjustments include cash and cash equivalents, as described in the Company's Fourth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement), and certain letters of credit and hedge contracts.
|(5) Adjustments consist of certain financing transaction costs, certain non-financing interest items, and gains and losses related to certain non-cash, non-operating, and/or non-recurring items as described in the Credit Agreement.
|We have included each of these non-GAAP measures in order to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable period-over-period performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. Rather, they should be considered together with GAAP measures and the rest of the information included in this release and our SEC filings. Management internally reviews each of these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance on a comparative period-to-period basis and to gain additional insight into underlying operating and performance trends, and we believe the information can be beneficial to investors for the same purposes. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
