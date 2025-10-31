SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sensient Declares Dividend - October 30, 2025

October 31, 2025 | 
1 min read

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.41 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on December 1, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 10, 2025.



About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com

Category: Dividends

Source: Sensient Technologies Corporation


Contacts

Investor Relations
(414) 347-3706

Wisconsin Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Earnings
BMS Battles ‘Deeply Ingrained’ Prescribing Habits in Schizophrenia as Cobenfy Misses Q3 Estimates
October 30, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Woman, physician, doctor with magnifying glass standing on ladder. Square composition. EPS10.
Earnings
As Biogen Nears Presymptomatic Alzheimer’s Readout for Leqembi, Can Doctors Be Convinced?
October 30, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Eli Lilly's Biotechnology Center in California
Earnings
Zepbound Topples Sales King Keytruda as Lilly Reports 54% YoY Revenue Rise for Q3
October 30, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Poznan, Poland - 5 October 2024: GSK -Glaxosmithkline headquarters office building in Poznan.
Earnings
GSK Points to ‘Macro Factors’ To Explain US Shingrix Demand Crash
October 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac