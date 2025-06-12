Sensible Biotechnologies Slashes Time Taken to Optimize Novel Cell-Based mRNA Therapeutics by More Than 90% with AI Platform Built on NVIDIA Technology

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensible Biotechnologies, a biotechnology company pioneering a cell-based platform for the design and manufacturing of mRNA therapeutics, today announced an initiative to accelerate the development of next-generation mRNA medicines through AI-driven molecular design powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing and AI.

Sensible has developed a unique design, optimization, and manufacturing process for producing mRNA drugs within living cells. The mRNA platform, which can include a range of novel modifications, creates a pure and low-immunogenicity drug product, unlocking new therapeutic areas with safe, effective, affordable and repeatable mRNA therapeutics. This replaces traditional in vitro transcription methods, which are unable to meet the demands of next-generation therapies for cancer, rare diseases, gene editing, and other unmet medical needs.

To enable predictive and precise mRNA sequence design, Sensible’s proprietary closed-loop AI-powered design and optimization platform models RNA folding from raw sequence to stable conformation. It integrates NVIDIA technology, including NVIDIA BioNeMo framework and NVIDIA NIM microservices on the NVIDIA DGX Cloud platform with NVIDIA Hopper GPUs, to apply physics-based simulations and machine learning to understand how RNA folds and behaves in complex biological environments.

Using DGX Cloud with NVIDIA H100 80 GB and double-precision performance, Sensible achieves over 11,000 simulation steps per second. This performance enables the team to screen multiple RNA candidates in parallel, reducing simulation runtimes from overnight to under an hour per sequence.

By incorporating NVIDIA technology, Sensible has cut its mRNA optimization cycles from 15 days to just one – a reduction of more than 90%. This efficiency enables faster iteration and informed sequence optimization, giving Sensible the ability to rapidly manipulate mRNA design space and advance the next generation of life-saving medicines.

“Producing therapeutic mRNA inside living cells requires solving intricate biological problems, from RNA folding to packaging,” said Krishna Motheramgari, PhD, Principal Computational Scientist at Sensible Biotechnologies. “With advanced NVIDIA accelerated computing and AI, we can simulate these dynamics rapidly and accurately, accelerating our design cycle dramatically.”

“This technology integration brings us closer to our vision of rationally designed mRNA therapeutics,” said Miroslav Gasparek, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Sensible Biotechnologies. “By combining our cell-based platform with NVIDIA accelerated computing and AI, we’re laying the foundation for programmable, high-performance RNA medicines.”

About Sensible Biotechnologies, Inc.

Sensible Biotechnologies is developing the first cell-based platform for the design, optimization, and manufacturing of highly functional, low-immunogenic mRNA, unlocking the therapeutic potential of mRNA for pharma and biotech partners across a wide range of applications. Based in Boston, Oxford and Bratislava, Sensible has raised more than $13M from leading life science and deep tech investors, including Recode Ventures, BlueYard Capital, Kaya VC, Backed VC, Y Combinator, ZAKA VC, and Onsight – the VC fund founded by the co-founder of BioNTech, Christoph Huber, and the co-founder of ARM, Hermann Hauser.

