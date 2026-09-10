Senseonics To Participate in Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences - September 10, 2026

GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SENS) a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences. Details on the Company’s participation appear below:

Lake Street 10 th Annual Big Ideas Growth Conference – September 10, 2026 (New York, NY)

Management will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lake Street Capital Markets 10th Annual Big Ideas Growth Conference on Thursday, September 10th.

H.C. Wainwright 28 th Annual Global Investment Conference – September 14-16, 2026 (New York, NY)

Management will present at 3:00 pm ET and will host one-on-one meetings with investors on Monday, September 14th.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring products to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM system Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

About Eversense

The Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems are indicated for continually measuring glucose levels for up to 365 days for Eversense 365 and up to 180 days for Eversense E3 in persons with diabetes age 18 and older. The systems are indicated for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions. Fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration primarily one time per week after day 14 for Eversense 365 and one time per day after day 21 for Eversense E3, and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class. The sensor insertion and removal procedures are performed by a health care provider. The Eversense CGM Systems are prescription devices; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, see https://www.eversensediabetes.com/safety-info/.

Senseonics Investor Contact

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors

investors@senseonics.com

