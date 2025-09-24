Sensei Biotherapeutics to Host Virtual KOL Event to Discuss Full Dose Expansion Data for Solnerstotug in PD-(L)1 Resistant Tumors on October 20, 2025

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on Monday, October 20, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET featuring company leadership and Kyriakos Papadopoulos, MD (Co-Director of Clinical Research at START, San Antonio), who will discuss the unmet need and current treatment landscape for immunotherapy-resistant solid tumors. To register, click here.

The event will provide an update on the Company's plans for Phase 2 studies and data from the full Phase 1/2 dose expansion cohort, including from the ESMO oral presentation on Friday, October 17th. Solnerstotug (formerly SNS-101), is a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting VISTA (V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation) in PD-(L)1 resistant tumors.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About Kyriakos Papadopoulos, MD

Kyriakos Papadopoulos, MD is the Co-Director of Clinical Research at START in San Antonio, Texas. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology & Hematology. His clinical interests include drug development and malignancies of the upper gastrointestinal-tract and lungs. Dr. Papadopoulos completed his MBBCh and MSc (Med) at the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, and his specialty training in Internal Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. He followed this with a fellowship in Medical Oncology and Hematology at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Columbia University, NY. He served as the Florence Irving Assistant Professor of Medicine at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Columbia University, where he was co-director of the GI and Lung Tumor Clinic. A senior clinical investigator at the Cancer Therapy & Research Center’s (CTRC) Institute for Drug Development, San Antonio, TX, he was also a member of the CTRC’s Medical Executive Committee before his departure to co-found START. He received a Career Development Award from the National Institute of Health, as well as the Anna-Maria Kellen Clinical Investigator Award of the Cancer Research Institute for immunotherapy research. He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Hematology, the American Association for Cancer Research and a Fellow of the College of Physicians of South Africa.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SNSE) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment to unleash T cells against tumors. Sensei’s lead product candidate is solnerstotug, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com, and follow the company on X @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

Jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com