Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Initiation of Strategic Review to Maximize Shareholder Value

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients, today announced that its Board of Directors has determined, after extensive consideration of the Company’s development pipeline and current market conditions, to discontinue development of solnerstotug and initiate a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives aimed at maximizing shareholder value. The Company is exploring a range of strategic alternatives that may include, among other options, a sale of assets, licensing arrangements, collaborations, a sale of the Company, a business combination, a merger, or an orderly wind-down of operations.

In connection with this strategic review, the Company expects to implement a workforce reduction to preserve cash, the details of which will be disclosed separately. The Company plans to retain a small team of employees to assist in exploring strategic alternatives, maintaining compliance with regulatory and financial reporting requirements, and managing the orderly cessation of development activities.

“We have seen solnerstotug demonstrate clinical activity in a patient population with significant unmet need,” said John Celebi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sensei. “However, after careful review of future funding needs and the current capital markets environment, we have determined not to initiate a new clinical study. Our role now is to steward the Company and its assets with care, including an orderly wind-down of the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial and preservation of shareholder value.”

The Company does not intend to provide updates on the strategic alternatives process unless and until its Board of Directors has approved a specific transaction or otherwise determines that disclosure is appropriate or required by law. The Company has not set a definitive timeline for this process and there can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction being announced or consummated.

