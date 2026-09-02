Seismic Therapeutic to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seismic Therapeutic, Inc. today announced that company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Wells Fargo 2026 Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Location: Boston, MA

Format: 1x1 meetings

Citi’s Biopharma Back to School Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Location: New York, New York

Format: 1x1 meetings

Morgan Stanley 2026 Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, September 14, 2026

Location: New York, New York

Presentation: Sophie Jones, CFO, 3:20pm – 3:55pm

Format: Company presentation and 1x1 meetings

Stifel Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum

Date: Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Location: Virtual

Presentation: Jo Viney, CEO, 2:30pm – 2:55pm

Format: Company presentation and 1x1 meetings

About Seismic Therapeutic

Seismic TherapeuticTM is a clinical-stage biotechnology company making a major shift in how immunology therapies are discovered and developed, enabled by machine learning. The company has a growing preclinical stage best-in-class and first-in-class biologics pipeline, derived from its integrated IMPACT platform, to control dysregulated adaptive immunity and address multiple autoimmune diseases. The company is backed by a strong syndicate of life science investors and is located in the Boston biotechnology hub. For more information, please visit www.seismictx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and on X @Seismic_Tx.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Kathryn Morris The Yates Network kathryn@theyatesnetwork.com Investor Contact: Ami Bavishi or Nick Colangelo Gilmartin Group LLC seismictx@gilmartinir.com