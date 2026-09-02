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Seismic Therapeutic to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seismic Therapeutic, Inc. today announced that company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Wells Fargo 2026 Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 8, 2026
Location: Boston, MA
Format: 1x1 meetings

Citi’s Biopharma Back to School Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026
Location: New York, New York
Format: 1x1 meetings

Morgan Stanley 2026 Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, September 14, 2026
Location: New York, New York
Presentation: Sophie Jones, CFO, 3:20pm – 3:55pm
Format: Company presentation and 1x1 meetings

Stifel Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum
Date: Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Location: Virtual
Presentation: Jo Viney, CEO, 2:30pm – 2:55pm
Format: Company presentation and 1x1 meetings

About Seismic Therapeutic
Seismic TherapeuticTM is a clinical-stage biotechnology company making a major shift in how immunology therapies are discovered and developed, enabled by machine learning. The company has a growing preclinical stage best-in-class and first-in-class biologics pipeline, derived from its integrated IMPACT platform, to control dysregulated adaptive immunity and address multiple autoimmune diseases. The company is backed by a strong syndicate of life science investors and is located in the Boston biotechnology hub. For more information, please visit www.seismictx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and on X @Seismic_Tx.

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Kathryn Morris
The Yates Network
kathryn@theyatesnetwork.com

Investor Contact:
Ami Bavishi or Nick Colangelo
Gilmartin Group LLC
seismictx@gilmartinir.com

Massachusetts Events
Seismic Therapeutic, Inc.
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