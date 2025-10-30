SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Seer to Participate in Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences

October 30, 2025 | 
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), the pioneer and trusted partner for deep, unbiased proteomic insights, today announced company management will be participating in the following investor conferences:

  • UBS Global Healthcare Conference in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
    Hosting 1x1 meetings on Wednesday, November 12th
  • Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum in New York, NY
    Fireside chat on Thursday, November 20th at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live webcasts of the sessions will be available on the Investor section of Seer’s website at investor.seer.bio. Archived replays will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Seer
Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics—delivering insights with scale, speed, precision, and reproducibility previously unattainable by other proteomic methods. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite uniquely integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, streamlined automation instrumentation, optimized consumables, and advanced analytical software to solve challenges conventional methods have failed to overcome. Traditional proteomic technologies have struggled with inconsistent data, limited throughput, and prohibitive complexity, but Seer’s robust and scalable workflow consistently reveals biological insights that others do not. Seer’s products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information about Seer’s differentiated approach and ongoing leadership in proteomics, visit www.seer.bio.

Media Contact:
Patrick Schmidt
pr@seer.bio

Investor Contact:
Carrie Mendivil
investor@seer.bio


Northern California Events
