Secretome Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Marshelle Smith Warren as Chief Medical Officer

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BiotechLeadership--Secretome Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering therapies derived from neonatal cardiac progenitor cells (nCPCs), today announced the appointment of Marshelle Smith Warren, MD, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Warren is a highly experienced pharmaceutical executive with over two decades of leadership in clinical development, translational medicine, and regulatory strategy across multiple therapeutic areas, including cell therapy, immunology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases.

Dr. Warren most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at SQZ Biotechnologies, where she led the successful development of first-in-human cell therapy programs, culminating in its acquisition by STEMCELL Technologies in 2024. Previously, she held senior clinical development roles at Atara Biotherapeutics, guiding strategy for allogeneic T-cell therapies, and at industry leaders Gilead Sciences and Amgen. Dr. Warren has directly overseen the submission and execution of numerous Investigational New Drug (IND) applications, New Drug Applications (NDA), and Biologics License Applications (BLA), leading to multiple FDA and EMEA regulatory approvals with collective revenues exceeding $100 billion.

Throughout her career, Dr. Warren’s leadership has contributed to successful IPOs, corporate acquisitions, and strategic mergers, underscoring her expertise in navigating both clinical and corporate milestones in biotechnology.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marshelle as our Chief Medical Officer,” said Vinny Jindal, President and CEO of Secretome Therapeutics. “Her world-class expertise in cell-based therapies and her history of leadership are invaluable as we execute ongoing clinical trials for STM-01, and as we design potentially pivotal studies in orphan forms of heart failure. Importantly, her depth of experience strengthens Secretome’s management team meaningfully as the company matures towards late-stage clinical studies and beyond.”

Dr. Warren earned her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, completed her fellowship in Clinical Immunology at the National Jewish Center for Immunology, and she holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Baylor University. She is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Clinical Immunology.

“I am excited to join the talented team at Secretome Therapeutics,” said Dr. Warren. “The company’s pioneering platform technology offers tremendous potential, and I look forward to leading our clinical development efforts and advancing groundbreaking therapies for patients facing serious health challenges.”

About Secretome Therapeutics

Secretome Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Dallas, Texas, developing novel therapies derived from neonatal cardiac progenitor cells (nCPCs). Our lead product, STM-01, is a first-in-class cellular therapy designed to reduce inflammation, inhibit fibrosis, and support tissue repair in dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). Additionally, Secretome Therapeutics is advancing STM-21, a secretome-based therapeutic currently in preclinical development for inflammatory conditions, including skin wounds and diabetes-associated co-morbidities.

Vinny Jindal President and CEO

vjindal@secretometx.com

https://secretometherapeutics.com/