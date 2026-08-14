Secretary of State Randeep Sarai Visits University of Calgary to Learn About Biosenta’s Tri-Filler(TM) Technology

Photo 1 - Group photo during the University of Calgary laboratory visit.

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Photo 2 - Secretary Sarai receiving a demonstration of the Tri-Filler™ research.

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Am Gill, President and CEO, Biosenta Inc.



Email: info@biosenta.com



Phone: 416-410-2019

Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - Biosenta Inc. (CSE: ZRO) ("Biosenta") was honoured to welcome the Honourable Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State (International Development), to the University of Calgary for a visit highlighting Canadian innovation and the ongoing research behind Biosenta's proprietary Tri-Fillertechnology.The visit provided an opportunity for Secretary Sarai to tour the University's research facilities and learn about the collaborative work between Biosenta and University of Calgary researchers focused on developing advanced antimicrobial technologies for the built environment. Secretary Sarai met with Biosenta Chief Executive Officer Am Gill, together with University of Calgary researchers Dr. Maen Husein and Dr. Mehdi Mohammadi Ashani, who presented the research supporting the Tri-Fillertechnology platform and demonstrated ongoing laboratory work.Tri-Filleris being developed through a long-standing collaboration between Biosenta and the University of Calgary and is designed for incorporation into building materials to enhance durability and antimicrobial performance across residential, commercial and institutional applications."We were honoured to welcome Minister Sarai to the University of Calgary and showcase the outstanding research being undertaken by our team. Partnerships between industry, academia and government play an important role in supporting Canadian innovation and helping translate research into real-world solutions," said Am Gill, President and CEO of Biosenta.Biosenta extends its sincere appreciation to Minister Sarai and his staff for taking the time to visit the University's laboratories and engage with the research team.Biosenta Inc. develops innovative antimicrobial products that offer environmentally friendly solutions to a global market. Based in Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta, the company is dedicated to the advancement of technology that combats microbial growth in various materials. Biosenta's proprietary nanoparticle represents a breakthrough in antimicrobial technology, providing durable protection against a wide spectrum of bacteria, molds, and fungi.This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including forward-looking statements relating the completion of the Transaction. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. If any such risks actually occur, they could impact the potential for discussion, agreement or completion of the Transaction and/or materially adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of the Company's common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.The CSE has in no way passed upon the contents of this news release and further, has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit