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Press Releases

Seaport Therapeutics to Present at Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

October 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seaport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPTX) (“Seaport” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage therapeutics company that is inventing and developing novel neuropsychiatric medicines, today announced its participation in the Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference, being held November 10-12, 2026, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



Members of the management team will present on Tuesday, November 10, at 4:00 p.m. EST. The Company will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.seaporttx.com/news-events/events. An archived replay will be available following the presentation.

About Seaport Therapeutics

Seaport Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SPTX) is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on inventing and developing new medicines for patients with depression, anxiety, and other debilitating neuropsychiatric disorders. Through its differentiated approach, the Company identifies clinically validated mechanisms with established efficacy and safety which had historically been limited by high first-pass metabolism, low bioavailability, and/or side effects. Seaport applies its proprietary Glyph™ platform to overcome those limitations and invent innovative oral therapies. With an experienced team of industry leaders, Seaport has a proven track record in neuropsychiatry drug discovery and development and delivering successful business outcomes. Seaport aims to develop novel, leading treatment options that will make a significant impact for patients and their families. For more information, please visit www.seaporttx.com.


Contacts

Seaport Therapeutics  
Media Contact:  
Shannon Costello  
Vice President, Communications  
publicrelations@seaporttx.com  

Investor Contact:  
Adam Bero, Ph.D.  
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations  
ir@seaporttx.com  

Massachusetts Events Healthcare
Seaport Therapeutics
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