Press Releases

Seaport Therapeutics to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 5, 2026 
1 min read

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seaport Therapeutics (“Seaport” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage therapeutics company that is advancing novel neuropsychiatric medicines with a proven strategy and team, today announced that Daphne Zohar, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. PST. Ms. Zohar will be joined by Steve Paul, M.D., Co-founder and Chair, and Michael Chen, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, during the Q&A portion of the presentation.



About Seaport Therapeutics

Seaport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage therapeutics company advancing the development of novel neuropsychiatric medicines in areas of high unmet patient needs. The Company has a proven strategy of advancing clinically validated mechanisms previously held back by limitations that are overcome with its proprietary Glyph technology platform. All the therapeutic candidates in its pipeline of first and best-in-class medicines are based on the Glyph platform, which is uniquely designed to enable oral bioavailability, bypass first-pass metabolism and reduce liver enzyme elevations or hepatotoxicity and other side effects. Seaport is led by an experienced team that invented and advanced important neuropsychiatric medicines and is guided by an extensive network of renowned scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders. For more information, please visit www.seaporttx.com.


Contacts

Seaport Therapeutics
Public Relations
publicrelations@seaporttx.com
Investor Relations
ir@seaporttx.com

Massachusetts Events
Seaport Therapeutics
