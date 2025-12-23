SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

SCYNEXIS Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Requirement

December 23, 2025 | 
3 min read

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that it has received an additional 180-calendar-day extension from the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, as outlined in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The Company now has until June 15, 2026, to meet the requirement for its shares of common stock to maintain a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. Nasdaq granted the extension after determining that SCYNEXIS continues to meet all other continued listing criteria for the Nasdaq Capital Market, including the market value of publicly held shares, and has provided written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency within the extension period, if necessary, through a reverse stock split.

“We are grateful for Nasdaq’s decision to grant this 180-day extension, which allows us to continue advancing our strategic objectives,” said David Angulo, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “In the upcoming year we expect to leverage our balance sheet to complete a Phase 1 study of an intravenous (IV) formulation for our next-generation fungerp, SCY-247, as well as generate proof-of-concept Phase 2 data in the oral formulation of SCY-247 for invasive candidiasis infections. SCY-247 is an exciting investigational antifungal with the potential to benefit both hospitalized and community patients with challenging infections and is highly anticipated by the anti-infective scientific community. Lastly, SCYNEXIS remains committed to full compliance with all Nasdaq listing requirements and plans to take all necessary actions within the prescribed 180-day period to regain compliance.”

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS is developing the company’s proprietary antifungal platform “fungerps.” Ibrexafungerp, the first representative of this novel class, has been licensed to GSK. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and for reduction in the incidence of recurrent VVC. Additional antifungal assets from this novel class are currently in clinical, pre-clinical and discovery phases, including the compound SCY-247. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding expected future events or results are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding: regaining Nasdaq compliance, completing a Phase 1 study of an IV formulation for SCY-247, generating proof-of-concept Phase 2 data in the oral formulation of SCY-247 for invasive candidiasis infections, and the potential benefits of SCY-247. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks inherent in regulatory and other costs in developing products. These and other risks are described more fully in SCYNEXIS' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 12, 2025, including under the caption "Risk Factors." All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. SCYNEXIS undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: 917-734-7387
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com 


New Jersey Regulatory
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Policy
Disc Shares Slip Amid Report FDA’s Prasad is Skeptical of Bitopertin’s Efficacy
December 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley; Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company
Regulatory
FDA Mulls National Priority Vouchers for Two Potential Merck Blockbusters: Report
December 18, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2006 James Gathany Captured by James Gathany, Centers for Disease Control's biomedical photographer, this 2006 image depicted the exterior of the new "Tom Harkin Global Communications Center", otherwise known as Building 19, located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. The facility houses the CDC's Information Center/Library, auditoria and meeting halls, which are used to accommodate in-house staff meetings, and national/international conferences hosted by the CDC, and the National Center for Health Marketing's, Division of Creative Services, which includes a full service television broadcast facility. The exhibit area currently features the "Global Symphony", the first of several permanently installed exhibitions, and changing exhibitions that focus on a variety of public health topics. The exhibits in the Center are self-guided, and require no advance reservations. Additional curriculum-based exhibits and programming will be added in the future. Tom Harkin Global Communications Center Exhibit Area Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - 1600 Clifton Road, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30333 - Hours: Monday  Friday, 9 am  5 pm, except for federal holidays Admission is free - Government-issue photo ID is required for entry. Please note that CDC is a working federal facility and as such does not provide public tours of its campus and laboratories. - For more information please call 404-639-0830.
Vaccines
CDC Formally Adopts Delayed Hepatitis B Vaccine Dose
December 17, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Lilly’s Triple Triumph, Prasad’s COVID Error, J&J’s Surprise Voucher, M&A Targets
December 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie