Scryb Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2025) -announces a proposed consolidation of the common shares of the Company (the "") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares for every one (1) post-consolidation Common Share (the "").The Company currently has 323,187,472 Common Shares issued and outstanding, and following the Consolidation, will have approximately 32,318,747 Common Shares issued and outstanding, prior to rounding of fractional Common Shares. No fractional Common Shares will be issued as a result of the proposed Consolidation. Any fractional Common Shares resulting from the proposed Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Common Shares, and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional Common Shares rounded down to the nearest whole Common Share.The Company will issue a subsequent news release following its filing of all necessary documentation with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("") in respect of the proposed Consolidation to announce the effective date of the Consolidation, the new CUSIP and ISIN for the post-Consolidation Common Shares, and any other relevant details. The post-Consolidation Common Shares will continue to trade on the CSE under the Company's existing name and trading symbol. The Consolidation is subject to the approval of the CSE.Scryb invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across AI, biotech, digital health, and cybersecurity.James Van Staveren, CEOPhone: 647-847-5543Email:To view the source version of this press release, please visit