ScribeEMR Receives High Ratings in New KLAS Research Virtual Scribing Services Report

WOBURN, MA…January 15, 2025 – ScribeEMR, a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions, virtual scribing and medical office services, receives high ratings in the latest virtual scribing report released by KLAS Research.

The rigorous and prestigious KLAS evaluation, which includes industry research and interviews with ScribeEMR customers, resulted in significantly high marks for ScribeEMR’s “consistent customer experience and valuable outcomes for clinicians.” In 2022, ScribeEMR was also rated a top virtual scribing services company in an industrywide survey by the highly regarded KLAS research firm.

ScribeEMR’s virtual medical scribes communicate remotely with physicians during a patient visit. Dedicated virtual scribes enter notes, update charts, clarify information, and make recommendations to comply with Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) quality measures.

The KLAS Virtual Scribing Services 2024 report states:

· ScribeEMR sees high client satisfaction, with 91% of respondents reporting improved workflows and reduced clinician burnout.

· Satisfaction with ScribeEMR has increased since 2022, with respondents noting improvements to the firm’s technology (specifically with connectivity) and to the consistency of scribe workflow and quality amid turnover.

· Most customers feel that ScribeEMR excels at filling openings with trained, qualified scribes, which provides a seamless transition when a new scribe is necessary and helps providers increase documentation efficiency and time with patients.

· Respondents appreciate the firm’s flat-rate pricing structure, which they find

fair and easy to budget for and manage.

Each year, KLAS interviews thousands of healthcare professionals about the IT solutions and services their organizations use. For this report, interviews were conducted over the last 18 months using KLAS’ standard quantitative evaluation for healthcare services, which is composed of nine numeric ratings questions and three yes/no questions, all weighted equally.

ScribeEMR clients gave the company “straight As” with a 93.4% overall performance score when asked about five customer experience pillars:

· Loyalty - overall satisfaction and likely to buy (A+)

· Operations – engagement, execution and quality of staff (A)

· Relationship – executive involvement and strength of partnership (A+)

· Services – strategic ability of products and services (A-)

· Value - drives tangible outcomes and money’s worth (A)

“For the second year, our clients are reporting great satisfaction with the level of service and value we provide as the KLAS leader in virtual scribing services,” says ScribeEMR Senior Vice President Terry Ciesla. “Now that our AI documentation services are offering standalone and complementary capabilities for most specialties and on all popular EHRs, we believe our offerings will be second to none in our field. KLAS does a rigorous job in evaluating our performance, and our teams should be extremely proud that their hard work is being recognized.”

ScribeEMR clients echo KLAS report findings:

“Providers enjoy what they’re doing more now because it’s no longer a 24/7 job,” says Shelley Spires, CEO, Albany Area Primary Health Care, a large federally qualified health center (FQHC) in Georgia. “They text me to say, ‘I saw 25 patients, charts are closed, and I’m going home at 5:30.’ ScribeEMR virtual scribes are great for retention, recruitment, and our provider feedback makes me happy.”

“I am amazed at how quickly the providers are now closing charts,” says John Sivon, chief strategy officer for Langley Health, an FQHC in Ocala, Florida. “Last week, they were able to successfully lock 99% of their encounters in a timely fashion. This is a first for our organization and it is directly related to ScribeEMR’s ability to assist our once struggling providers.”

While the report acknowledges “there is a lot of excitement around AI and ambient speech,” it states that “provider organizations continue to find value in virtual scribes for certain specialties or due to provider preferences. As a result, virtual scribes will likely continue to have a place in documentation offerings for at least the near future.”

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

About ScribeEMR

ScribeEMR is a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions and live, real-time virtual medical coding, scribing, and medical office services for medical practices, hospitals, and health systems. ScribeEMR is the highest rated company in KLAS Research’s Virtual Scribing Services 2024 report, released in December, and was ranked “Best in KLAS for virtual scribing services” in its 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report. The company’s highly trained U.S. and overseas teams partner with healthcare providers and health systems to improve practice efficiency, maximize revenue, and reduce provider burnout. ScribeRyte AI delivers physician-guided, AI-driven medical charting with unprecedented speed, accuracy and personalized capabilities.

For more information visit www.scribeemr.com . Follow us on: LinkedIn

###