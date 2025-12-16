Scribe Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRISPR--Scribe Therapeutics Inc. (Scribe), a genetic medicines company pioneering next-generation in vivo CRISPR-based medicines designed to be safe, durable, and effective enough to become standard-of-care treatments for prevalent diseases, today announced that Benjamin Oakes, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Scribe, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.

About Scribe Therapeutics

Scribe Therapeutics is revolutionizing medicine by developing optimized in vivo CRISPR-based genetic medicines designed to become standard of care treatments for patients suffering from highly prevalent diseases, starting with cardiometabolic disease. The company is on a mission to build the first CRISPR-based therapeutics that are effective and safe enough to transform everyone’s lifetime risk for disease. Scribe’s CRISPR by Design™ approach engineers bacterial immune systems into a premier suite of genome and epigenome editing tools built for unique molecular advantages in activity, specificity, and deliverability, enabling the creation of therapies with a broader therapeutic window and safe for use as a preventative treatment. The company’s lead candidate, STX-1150, is a novel liver-targeted therapy designed to epigenetically silence the PCSK9 gene, resulting in significant and durable reduction of LDL-C levels. To broaden and accelerate the impact of its engineered CRISPR technologies for patients, Scribe has formed strategic collaborations with world-leading pharmaceutical companies including Sanofi and Eli Lilly. Co-founded by Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and backed by leading life sciences investors, Scribe is engineering the future of genetic medicine. To learn more, visit www.scribetx.com.

