Scribe Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: Members of management will be participating in the event on Thursday, September 19, 2024 in New York, NY. They will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

BofA Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference: Members of management will be participating and available for one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 in Boston, MA.

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa: Benjamin Oakes, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Scribe, will present a corporate overview on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. MST in FLW Ballroom F of the Arizona Biltmore Hotel in Phoenix, AZ. Svetlana Lucas, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer, and David Parrot, Chief Financial Officer, will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

About Scribe Therapeutics

Scribe Therapeutics is revolutionizing the development of optimized in vivo CRISPR-based genetic medicines designed to become standard of care treatments for patients suffering from highly prevalent diseases, starting with cardiometabolic disease. Our CRISPR by Design™ approach engineers bacterial immune systems into a premier suite of genome and epigenome editing tools built for unique molecular advantages in activity, specificity and deliverability that translate into safer and more effective genetic therapies. Co-founded by Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and backed by leading life sciences investors, Scribe is engineering the future of genetic medicine. To learn more, visit www.scribetx.com.

