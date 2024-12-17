Scott Burger Appointed as CEO of AngioInsight, Inc.

Momentum Building with Novel Cardiology AI Solution

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CVD--AngioInsight, Inc., an innovator in medical imaging technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Burger as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Scott brings over two decades of extensive leadership experience in the healthcare and medical technology sectors, positioning him perfectly to lead AngioInsight into its next phase of growth and innovation.









Scott has previously held senior executive positions at several prominent healthcare companies, including, Elucid, CorVista Health, HeartFlow, and Johnson & Johnson. He has a proven track record of driving business expansion, fostering innovation, and delivering strong financial performance. His strategic vision and deep understanding of the healthcare landscape align perfectly with AngioInsight’s mission to revolutionize diagnosing cardiovascular and microvascular disease within the cath lab.

“I am honored and excited to lead AngioInsight at such a pivotal moment,” said Scott Burger. “The potential of AngioInsight’s technology to impact patient care is tremendous, and I look forward to working closely with our talented team to advance our mission of improving diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes.”

Mark Summers, Chairman of the Board of Directors, expressed confidence in Scott’s ability to lead the company forward. “Scott Burger’s appointment comes at a critical time for AngioInsight. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and expand our capabilities to improve diagnosis of cardiovascular and microvascular disease for patients in the cath lab.”

Under Scott’s leadership, AngioInsight plans to accelerate its clinical and development efforts, and strengthen its market presence and adoption. The pivotal clinical study, INSIGHT|AI, is to commence in the coming months led by Todd Villines, M.D. of University of Virginia. “It is exciting to be working on the INSIGHT|AI clinical study in order to bring this important solution to enhance detection and management for cardiovascular and microvascular disease,” said Dr. Villines.

About AngioInsight, Inc.:

AngioInsight, Inc. is a pioneering developer of an advanced AI solution aimed at transforming the way cardiovascular diseases are diagnosed and managed. The company’s proprietary platform provides clinicians with real-time insights for both anatomical and functional assessment, as well as detection of microvascular disease often missed or misdiagnosed, especially in women. The goal is to enable more accurate and actionable patient care, aiming to reduce the cost of care through AI’s accuracy and efficiency. AngioInsight has not received FDA clearance.

