SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals to Present Preclinical Efficacy and Safety Data on SNP614, a Novel Antisense Oligonucleotide Directed to LRRK2, at the 2024 International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage biotech company developing a portfolio of focused product candidates for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will present its next generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutic candidate SNP614 at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders®, in Philadelphia, PA, USA from September 27 – October 1, 2024. The lead candidate, SNP614, which targets leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) for treatment of Parkinson’s Disease (PD), has demonstrated potent in vivo activity, with substantial decreases in LRRK2 mRNA levels observed in CNS regions of therapeutic interest. The data to be presented, including in vivo efficacy data from non-human primate studies, further supports the therapeutic potential of SNP614 as a novel, next generation ASO in the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease.

Details of the Late-Breaking Abstract are as follow:

Abstract Title: NONHUMAN PRIMATE EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF SNP614, A LRRK2 ANTISENSE OLIGONUCLEOTIDE AS POTENTIAL THERAPEUTIC AGENT FOR PARKINSON’S DISEASE

Abstract Number: LBA-20

Abstract Category: Parkinson’s Disease: Pharmacology and Therapy

Presentation Date: September 28 - 30, 2024

Presentation Time: 13:00 - 15:00

Poster Hall: Exhibit Hall A

About SNP614

Leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) is a multifunctional protein with GTPase & kinase activities. LRRK2 gene mutations are associated with increased activities of LRRK2 protein, conferring elevated risk for Parkinson’s disease (PD). SNP614 is a chemically modified antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) based upon a next generation, validated Locked-Nucleic Acid (LNA) Scaffold, that efficiently downregulates LRRK2 mRNA levels both in vitro and in vivo, and which may represent an attractive new therapeutic strategy in PD. Since SNP614 has demonstrated potent knock-down of LRRK2 mRNA and protein expression in vivo, it may represent a disease-modifying approach with potential advantages relative to the current standard of care (SoC) focused on alleviation of disease symptoms.

About SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals

SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing groundbreaking therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Since its founding in 2020, SciNeuro has built a portfolio of pipeline programs staged from discovery to clinical development by addressing three key disease-driving mechanisms of neurodegeneration – neurovascular inflammation, proteinopathy, and immune response. The company aims to develop disease-modifying treatment options for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other devastating CNS diseases. For more information, please visit www.scineuro.com.

SciNeuro media contact:

Jessie Yang

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scineuro-pharmaceuticals-to-present-preclinical-efficacy-and-safety-data-on-snp614-a-novel-antisense-oligonucleotide-directed-to-lrrk2-at-the-2024-international-congress-of-parkinsons-disease-and-movement-disorders-302253115.html

SOURCE SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals