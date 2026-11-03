SCIEX Launches LeadScape Compatible with SCIEX OS Software to Accelerate High-Throughput Drug Candidate Evaluation

New software automates compound optimization and ADME workflows, helping pharmaceutical scientists move from analysis to confident decisions faster

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCIEX, a Danaher company and leader in life science analytical technologies, today announced the launch of LeadScape® compatible with SCIEX OS software, a new high-throughput workflow solution that accelerates drug candidate evaluation. Developed by Sound Analytics, the software automates compound optimization and analysis on SCIEX OS software-powered nominal mass LC-MS/MS platforms, helping scientists reach confident decisions more quickly.

Designed for pharmaceutical and contract research organization (CRO) laboratories conducting high-throughput absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) studies, LeadScape helps scientists rapidly screen and evaluate large numbers of compounds while reducing manual method development and data processing tasks. By automating critical workflow steps, the software enables laboratories to accelerate drug candidate evaluation, improve throughput, and make data-driven decisions.

"In drug discovery, the competitive advantage isn't simply generating more data; it's turning data into decisions faster," said Jose Castro-Perez, Ph.D., Vice President of Product Management at SCIEX. "LeadScape compatible with SCIEX OS software helps eliminate workflow bottlenecks that can slow compound evaluation, so scientists can move promising candidates forward with greater speed, consistency, and confidence while leveraging a modern software environment."

“LeadScape was developed to make high-throughput compound analysis more automated and more actionable,” explains Wayne Lootsma, President at Sound Analytics. "Bringing these capabilities to SCIEX OS software gives laboratories a path to modernize established workflows."

LeadScape version 4.0 builds on the proven workflow capabilities of DiscoveryQuant software, a widely adopted solution for automated compound optimization and analysis.

LeadScape compatible with SCIEX OS software helps laboratories:

Accelerate assay development and compound characterization through automated LC-MS/MS compound optimization.

through automated LC-MS/MS compound optimization. Increase throughput in high-volume ADME workflows by streamlining method and batch creation, data acquisition, and analysis.

by streamlining method and batch creation, data acquisition, and analysis. Improve confidence in results with robust and reproducible assays.

with robust and reproducible assays. Enhance laboratory efficiency and consistency by simplifying data review and reporting while helping standardize workflows across teams and sites.

LeadScape, compatible with SCIEX OS software, supports SCIEX Triple Quad and QTRAP LCMS systems running SCIEX OS software, including the Echo® MS+ with SCIEX Triple Quad 6500+ system. The software also maintains compatibility with existing DiscoveryQuant databases, helping laboratories preserve years of optimization data and established workflows while transitioning to SCIEX OS software. Learn more about LeadScape compatible with SCIEX OS software.

About SCIEX

SCIEX, a Danaher company and leader in life science analytical technologies, empowers customers to solve the most impactful analytical challenges in quantitation and characterization. With groundbreaking innovation and outstanding reliability and support, SCIEX has been at the forefront of the field for over 50 years. ​Since the launch of the first-ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we continue to develop technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes. That’s why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust. ​Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.​ For more information, visit sciex.com. ​Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.​

SCIEX is proud to be part of Danaher. Visit www.danaher.com to learn more about Danaher, a leading life sciences and diagnostics innovator committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health.

About Sound Analytics

Sound Analytics, LLC has been developing solutions for the pharmaceutical industry since its founding in 2006. Sound Analytics products include the LeadScape LC/MS workflow optimization software suite and the LS-I and LS-II high-throughput autosamplers. Information about its drug discovery workflow solutions can be found at www.sound-analytics.com.

The SCIEX clinical diagnostic portfolio is for in vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in all countries. For information on availability, please contact your local sales representative or refer to www.sciex.com/diagnostics. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not for use in Diagnostic Procedures.

LeadScape is a registered trademark of Sound Analytics, LLC. All rights reserved.

Trademarks and/or registered trademarks mentioned herein, including associated logos, are the property of AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners in the United States and/or certain other countries (see www.sciex.com/trademarks).

© 2026 DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd. MKT-39600-A.

Contact Information

Naomi Goumillout

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Media Relations

naomi.goumillout@sciex.com

M: +1 (617) 922-2736