SCIENTURE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14, 2026

Management to Highlight Growing Commercial Momentum of Arbli™ and the Commercial Launch of REZENOPY™

COMMACK, NY, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: SCNX) (“Scienture”), a holding company for existing and planned pharmaceutical operating companies focused on providing enhanced value to patients, physicians and caregivers through the development, commercialization, and distribution of novel specialty products that address unmet market needs, today announced that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 14 – 16, 2026 in New York City.

During the presentation, management plans to highlight the Company’s continued commercial progress and expanding specialty pharmaceutical portfolio, including the growing market adoption of Arbli™ (losartan potassium) Oral Suspension, the successful commercial launch of REZENOPY™ (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray 10 mg in Q3 2026, and the continued advancement of its pipeline of differentiated drug candidates.

“We believe Scienture is entering an important phase in its evolution as we begin to see the results of our commercial strategy translate into meaningful revenue growth,” said Narasimhan Mani, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Scienture. “Q2 2026 revenue increased approximately 510% sequentially to approximately $344,000, driven by the growing commercial traction of Arbli™, while gross margin reached approximately 98%. The launch of REZENOPY™ in the third quarter adds a second differentiated FDA-approved commercial product to our commercial portfolio and another revenue driver. Together, the continued ramp of Arbli™ and launch of REZENOPY™ position us to meaningfully accelerate top-line revenue growth during the second half of 2026 and into 2027. Our strong gross margins, strengthened cash position and more disciplined operating expense structure provide a solid foundation as we work toward our goal of achieving profitability in 2027. Beyond our commercial portfolio, we continue to advance our pipeline of differentiated drug candidates, creating additional opportunities for future product development and commercialization. We look forward to meeting with investors at the H.C. Wainwright conference and discussing the progress we are making in building Scienture into a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company with multiple potential drivers of long-term growth.”

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 14, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Presenter: Narasimhan Mani, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Scienture

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/b543411a-4091-4633-9ec7-669d2ac736fc

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Scienture Holdings, Inc.

SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: SCNX), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Scienture, LLC, is a comprehensive pharmaceutical product company focused on providing enhanced value to patients, physicians and caregivers by offering novel specialty products to satisfy unmet market needs. Scienture, LLC is a branded, specialty pharmaceutical company consisting of a highly experienced team of industry professionals who are passionate about developing and bringing to market unique specialty products that provide enhanced value to patients and healthcare systems. The assets in development at Scienture are across therapeutics areas, indications and cater to different market segments and channels. For more information please visit: www.scientureholdings.com and www.scienture.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our company, our industry, our beliefs and our assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including for the products we may launch, the success those products may have in the marketplace, including Arbli™ and REZENOPY™, and our strategies related to those products. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks include risks relating to agreements with third parties; our ability to raise funding in the future, as needed, and the terms of such funding, including potential dilution caused thereby; our ability to continue as a going concern; security interests under certain of our credit arrangements; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC; claims relating to alleged violations of intellectual property rights of others; the outcome of any current legal proceedings or future legal proceedings that may be instituted against us; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to our business plan; and those risks detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Scienture Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as otherwise provided by law.

Contact:

SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

20 Austin Blvd

Commack, NY 11725

Email: IR@Scienture.com