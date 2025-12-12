Science Corporation Names Darius Shahida as Chief Strategy Officer

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Corporation, a brain-computer interface company focused on transcending the limits of biology through neural engineering, today announced the appointment of Darius Shahida as Chief Strategy Officer, effective January 5, 2026. Shahida will lead the company's capital raising, corporate and business development, and partnership efforts. He will be based at the company’s corporate headquarters in Alameda, California and report to CEO and founder, Max Hodak.

Before joining Science, Shahida served as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Business Development Officer at Butterfly Network, a company he helped take public in 2021, and where he led M&A, capital raising, business development, and corporate strategy. While at Butterfly, Shahida was responsible for the launch of several transformative divisions, including the company's AI business, global health business, and the formation of its advanced semiconductor business, Octiv. In 2018, while a student at Harvard Business School, Shahida raised $250 million for Butterfly (the largest medical imaging raise in history). In 2020, Shahida led and negotiated Butterfly’s $1.5 billion enterprise value merger with Longview Acquisition Corp. and Larry Robbins, which resulted in the public listing of “BFLY” on the NYSE in Q1 of 2021. Since he joined Butterfly in 2018, Shahida has raised over $1 billion in capital. Shahida holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.S from Duke University, where he studied neuroscience and behavioral economics.

Hodak said: “Darius brings deep experience in strategic growth, capital markets, and helping to build and grow category-defining medical technology companies. As our company accelerates, having this caliber of leadership focused on our critical capital needs and strategic growth matters enormously.”

Shahida added: “Science has created a new category of company—unlike anything I have seen before. From restoring vision to pushing the boundaries of neuroscience and biology to improve performance and extend life, Max and his team have shown what the future of medicine will look like. I could not be more thrilled to join at this critical inflection point and after such a fulfilling journey at Butterfly.”

Butterfly Network’s founder and board member Jonathan Rothberg, Ph.D said: “Darius is one of the most thoughtful and impactful leaders in our field. At Butterfly, he helped build the company from launch to a global category leader, and played a pivotal role in expanding Butterfly’s mission from ultrasound imaging to establishing ultrasound-on-a-chip as a foundational enabling technology for brain–computer interfaces and other frontier applications. I’m grateful for his critical contributions to our success and look forward to seeing the extraordinary impact he will make at Science.”

Science’s first product, the PRIMA implant for blindness caused by geographic atrophy due to age related macular degeneration, was recently the subject of an original peer-reviewed article in the New England Journal of Medicine which found that in clinical trials over 80% of the patients experienced significant visual improvement. PRIMA was also recently featured on the cover of Time Magazine. Its availability is pending, subject to FDA and EU regulatory approval.

About Science Corporation

Our mission is to transcend the limits of biology and to restore, improve, and extend life. As a leader in neural engineering and brain-computer interface technology, Science is focused on finding solutions for those with debilitating conditions for which there are no treatment options, creating devices aimed at restoring vision, cognition, and mobility. To support research progress, Science also makes state-of-the-art components for our industry. Science is vertically integrated and headquartered in Alameda, California. For more information please visit: www.science.xyz

