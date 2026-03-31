Science Corp. Appoints Murat Günel, MD, as Medical Director for Brain-Computer Interfaces

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Corporation, the full-stack neural engineering and brain-computer interface (BCI) company focused on restoring and extending life, today announced the appointment of Murat Günel, MD, as Medical Director for Brain-Computer Interfaces. Dr. Günel will help lead the company’s BCI efforts, including developing the clinical and surgical programs for its Biohybrid project.

Dr. Günel is the Sterling Professor of Neurosurgery and Professor of Neuroscience and Genetics, and Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery, at Yale School of Medicine; Neurosurgeon-in-Chief of the Yale New Haven Health System; and Chair of the Yale Medicine Board. He will retain his current academic and clinical positions. He is recognized for his work in cortical development and the genetics of brain disorders, and his research has helped define the field of neurosurgery for three decades.

Dr. Günel’s appointment comes as Science accelerates the development of its Biohybrid BCI program, following the completion of its recent $230 million Series C fundraising round. Biohybrid uses living neurons as the neural interface rather than rigid silicon and wires, connecting to the brain with more bandwidth than current state-of-the-art devices, while avoiding the damage and limitations of conventional hardware.

Max Hodak, cofounder and CEO of Science, said: “We are extremely fortunate to have the benefit of Murat’s expertise. To commercialize a BCI like Biohybrid, we have to design a surgical approach that is as sophisticated as the device itself. As we move from the lab to human patients, Murat’s knowledge of complex neurosurgery, and his experience in translating research into surgical strategies that restore function, will be invaluable.”

“Murat is a world-renowned neurosurgeon who is consistently on the forefront of neuroscience. His background will be critical in helping to move advanced neural interfaces like Biohybrid forward," said Alan Mardinly, Chief Scientific Officer at Science.

“The Biohybrid technology being developed by the Science team is the most promising approach I’ve seen for creating the next generation of neural interfaces,” said Dr. Günel. “I believe that this technology will have an important clinical impact, thanks to its compatibility with what we know about the brain and its scalability for different disease conditions. I’m very excited to be a part of this work.”

Dr. Günel is also the Co-Director of the Yale Program on Neurogenetics and Director of the Program in Brain Tumor Research. He received his medical degree from Istanbul University and completed his internship and neurosurgical residency at Yale New Haven Hospital. He is a Member of the National Academy of Medicine, and has received numerous distinctions for his contributions to neuroscience and neurosurgery, including the Ralph G. Dacey Medal for Outstanding Cerebrovascular Research from the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and Congress of Neurological Surgeons.

In addition to its Biohybrid program, Science’s BCI retinal implant, known as PRIMA, is the only treatment to successfully restore form vision to patients blinded by late-stage macular degeneration in clinical trials. The PRIMA trial results were featured in The New England Journal of Medicine and on the cover of Time. PRIMA is awaiting FDA and CE mark (EU) approval.

About Science Corporation

Science Corporation is a vertically-integrated, full-stack neural engineering company. Our mission is to restore and extend life by transcending the limits of biology. We are developing advanced brain-computer interface technologies and devices to address critical unmet medical needs and, longer term, to transform the human condition through neural engineering and advanced perfusion technology. Science is headquartered in Alameda, Calif. For more information please visit: www.science.xyz.

Science: Dena Cook, Signal Communications

science@signalgroup.co