Press Releases

Schrödinger to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 7

April 23, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR) will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, after the financial markets close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.



The live webcast can be accessed in the “Investors” section of Schrödinger’s website and will be archived for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Schrödinger
Schrödinger is transforming molecular discovery with its computational platform, which enables the discovery of novel, highly optimized molecules for drug development and materials design. Schrödinger’s software platform is built on more than 30 years of R&D investment and is licensed by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and industrial companies, and academic institutions around the world. Schrödinger also leverages the platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs and is advancing three clinical-stage oncology programs. Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 900 employees operating from 15 locations globally. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.


Contacts

Allie Nicodemo
Schrödinger, Inc.
allie.nicodemo@schrodinger.com
617-356-2325

New York Events Earnings
