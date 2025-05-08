SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Schrödinger Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

May 8, 2025 | 
16 min read

First Quarter Total Revenue of $59.6 Million, Software Revenue of $48.8 Million

Initial SGR-1505 Phase 1 Clinical Data to be Presented in June

Maintains 2025 Financial Guidance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.



“We are very pleased with Schrödinger’s performance in the first quarter of 2025, with strong software and drug discovery revenue growth. Our proprietary pipeline is progressing, and we are looking forward to reporting initial data from the Phase 1 clinical study of SGR-1505 next month,” said Ramy Farid, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Schrödinger. “More broadly, the pharmaceutical industry and even regulatory agencies are seeking to increase usage of computational solutions in R&D, and we continue to fortify our position as a scientific powerhouse in this field. With our growing software business and advancing pipeline of collaborative and proprietary programs, we believe we have a solid foundation that positions us for long-term growth.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

  • Total revenue for the first quarter increased 63% to $59.6 million, compared to $36.6 million in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Software revenue for the first quarter increased 46% to $48.8 million, compared to $33.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to early renewals by large customers as well as increases in hosted contracts and contribution revenue.
  • Drug discovery revenue was $10.7 million for the first quarter, compared to $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. First quarter 2025 drug discovery revenue included the recognition of $5.7 million from the company’s collaboration with Novartis.
  • Software gross margin was 72% for the first quarter, compared to 76% in the first quarter of 2024, primarily reflecting the costs associated with the company’s predictive toxicology initiative.
  • Operating expenses were $82.0 million for the first quarter, compared to $86.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower R&D expenses.
  • Other expense was $8.9 million for the first quarter, which included changes in fair value of equity investments and interest income/expense, compared to other income of $13.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Net loss for the first quarter was $59.8 million, compared to $54.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

 

(in millions)

 

 

Total revenue

$

59.6

 

 

$

36.6

 

 

63

%

Software revenue

 

48.8

 

 

 

33.4

 

 

46

%

Drug discovery revenue

 

10.7

 

 

 

3.2

 

 

237

%

Software gross margin

 

72

%

 

 

76

%

 

 

Operating expenses

$

82.0

 

 

$

86.3

 

 

(5.0

)%

Other (expense) income

$

(8.9

)

 

$

13.2

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(59.8

)

 

$

(54.7

)

 

 

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, Schrödinger reported a net loss of $59.8 million, compared to a net loss of $54.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, Schrödinger reported a non-GAAP net loss of $46.7 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $62.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. See “Non-GAAP Information” below and the table at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss to GAAP net loss.

2025 Financial Outlook

As of May 7, 2025, Schrödinger maintained its previously issued financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025:

  • Software revenue growth is expected to range from 10% to 15%.
  • Drug discovery revenue is expected to range from $45 million to $50 million.
  • Software gross margin is expected to range from 74% to 75%.
  • Operating expense growth in 2025 is expected to be less than 5%.
  • Cash used for operating activities in 2025 is expected to be significantly lower than cash used for operating activities in 2024.

For the second quarter of 2025, software revenue is expected to range from $38 million to $42 million.

Key Highlights

Proprietary and Collaborative Pipeline

  • Schrödinger continues to progress the Phase 1 clinical study of SGR-1505, the company’s MALT1 inhibitor, in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies and expects to report initial clinical data from the trial in June.
  • Schrödinger is continuing to progress the Phase 1 clinical study of SGR-2921, its CDC7 inhibitor, in patients with AML and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The company expects to report initial data from this trial at a medical meeting in the second half of 2025.
  • Schrödinger is continuing to progress the Phase 1 clinical study of SGR-3515, the company’s Wee1/Myt1 co-inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid tumors. Initial clinical data from this study are expected in the second half of 2025. In April, Schrödinger presented preclinical data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting demonstrating that SGR-3515 has improved anti-tumor activity in preclinical models compared to known Wee1 and Myt1 monotherapy inhibitors.
  • Also at the AACR Annual Meeting, Schrödinger presented initial preclinical data for SGR-4174, the company’s investigational SOS1 inhibitor. The preclinical data demonstrated that SGR-4174 exhibited potent and selective SOS1 inhibition and has strong tumor growth inhibition as a monotherapy and in combination with MEK or KRAS inhibitors.

Platform

  • In April, the company issued a statement following the FDA’s announcement outlining plans to reduce existing animal testing requirements for monoclonal antibodies and other drugs with new approaches, including computation. Schrödinger is advancing its predictive toxicology initiative focused on small molecules, which is expected to be available to customers in the second half of 2025. The company currently offers computational solutions for small molecules and biologics that can be used to evaluate selectivity and the potential for off-target interactions.
  • In March, Schrödinger scientists published research in Nature Communications describing a novel, computational crystal structure prediction (CSP) method that predicts crystal polymorphs with a high degree of accuracy and reliability. The ability to quickly and accurately predict crystal polymorphs has important applications for drug formulation.

Corporate

  • In March, Schrödinger appointed Bridget van Kralingen to its Board of Directors. Ms. van Kralingen brings more than 35 years of experience leading and growing global technology solution and software businesses and is currently a senior partner at Motive Partners, an investment firm focused on technology-enabled companies. Prior to Motive Partners, Ms. van Kralingen spent nearly 18 years in a variety of executive roles at IBM, including as chief executive/senior vice president of IBM Global Markets and as chief executive of IBM's Industry Platforms software division.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Schrödinger will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed under “News & Events” in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website, https://ir.schrodinger.com/news-and-events/event-calendar. To participate in the live call, please register for the call here. It is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes in advance of the call. Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in information. The archived webcast will be available on Schrödinger’s website for approximately 90 days following the event.

Non-GAAP Information

Included in this press release is certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The company presents non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, which exclude gains and losses on equity investments, changes in fair value of equity investments, and income tax benefits and expenses. Adjusting net income to exclude the impact of these items results in a financial presentation for the company without the impact of our equity investments and tax benefits and expenses. Management believes non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share are useful measures for investors, taken in conjunction with the company’s GAAP financial statements because they provide greater period-over-period comparability with respect to the company’s operating performance, by excluding non-cash mark-to-market and other valuation adjustments for the company’s equity investments, non-recurring cash distributions from the company’s equity investments and the tax impact of these distributions that are not reflective of the ongoing operating performance of the business. However, the non-GAAP measures should be considered only in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies in Schrödinger’s industry may calculate non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share to GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP net income (loss) per share, respectively, please refer to the tables at the end of this press release.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming molecular discovery with its computational platform, which enables the discovery of novel, highly optimized molecules for drug development and materials design. Schrödinger’s software platform is built on more than 30 years of R&D investment and is licensed by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and industrial companies, and academic institutions around the world. Schrödinger also leverages the platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs and is advancing three clinical-stage oncology programs. Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 900 employees operating from 15 locations globally. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to those statements regarding Schrödinger’s expectations about the speed and capacity of its computational platform, its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 and second quarter ending June 30, 2025, its plans to continue to invest in research and its strategic plans to accelerate the growth of its software business and advance its collaborative and proprietary drug discovery programs, the long-term potential of its business, its ability to improve and advance the science underlying its platform, including the ability to predict off-target activity, its ability to improve drug discovery and the timing during which the predictive toxicology initiative’s technology will become available to software customers and collaborators, the initiation, timing, progress, and results of its proprietary drug discovery programs and product candidates and the drug discovery programs and product candidates of its collaborators, the clinical potential and favorable properties of its MALT1, CDC7, Wee1/Myt1, and SOS1 inhibitors, including SGR-1505, SGR-2921, SGR-3515, and SGR-4174, the clinical potential and favorable properties of its collaborators’ product candidates, as well as expectations related to the use of its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Statements including words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Schrödinger’s current views about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to the company and on assumptions the company has made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and important factors that are beyond Schrödinger’s control, including the demand for its software platform, its ability to further develop its computational platform, its reliance upon third-party providers of cloud-based infrastructure to host its software solutions, factors adversely affecting the life sciences industry, fluctuations in the value of the U.S. dollar and foreign currencies, its reliance upon its third-party drug discovery collaborators, the uncertainties inherent in drug development and commercialization, such as the conduct of research activities and the timing of and its ability to initiate and complete preclinical studies and clinical trials, whether results from preclinical studies will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials, uncertainties associated with the regulatory review of IND submissions, clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals, the ability to retain and hire key personnel and other risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2025, as well as future filings and reports by the company. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Schrödinger undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended
March 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

Software products and services

$

48,816

 

 

$

33,415

 

Drug discovery

 

10,735

 

 

 

3,183

 

Total revenues

 

59,551

 

 

 

36,598

 

Cost of revenues:

 

 

 

Software products and services

 

13,522

 

 

 

7,976

 

Drug discovery

 

14,905

 

 

 

9,732

 

Total cost of revenues

 

28,427

 

 

 

17,708

 

Gross profit

 

31,124

 

 

 

18,890

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Research and development

 

45,844

 

 

 

50,611

 

Sales and marketing

 

10,367

 

 

 

10,171

 

General and administrative

 

25,802

 

 

 

25,541

 

Total operating expenses

 

82,013

 

 

 

86,323

 

Loss from operations

 

(50,889

)

 

 

(67,433

)

Other (expense) income:

 

 

 

Gain on equity investments

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of equity investments

 

(13,095

)

 

 

8,137

 

Other income

 

4,204

 

 

 

5,028

 

Total other (expense) income

 

(8,891

)

 

 

13,165

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(59,780

)

 

 

(54,268

)

Income tax expense

 

28

 

 

 

456

 

Net loss

$

(59,808

)

 

$

(54,724

)

Net loss per share of common and limited common stockholders, basic and diluted:

$

(0.82

)

 

$

(0.76

)

Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share of common and limited common stockholders, basic and diluted:

 

73,057,916

 

 

 

72,291,134

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

 

Assets

March 31,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

325,997

 

 

$

147,326

 

Restricted cash

 

11,764

 

 

 

15,331

 

Marketable securities

 

174,301

 

 

 

204,798

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $210 and $210

 

20,347

 

 

 

235,692

 

Unbilled and other receivables, net of allowance for unbilled receivables of $120 and $100

 

25,973

 

 

 

19,641

 

Prepaid expenses

 

12,562

 

 

 

12,205

 

Total current assets

 

570,944

 

 

 

634,993

 

Property and equipment, net

 

22,937

 

 

 

24,196

 

Equity investments

 

30,113

 

 

 

43,208

 

Goodwill

 

4,791

 

 

 

4,791

 

Right of use assets - operating leases

 

109,661

 

 

 

111,883

 

Other assets

 

4,586

 

 

 

4,155

 

Total assets

$

743,032

 

 

$

823,226

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

11,861

 

 

$

10,666

 

Accrued payroll, taxes, and benefits

 

21,494

 

 

 

42,110

 

Deferred revenue

 

105,458

 

 

 

111,944

 

Lease liabilities - operating leases

 

16,755

 

 

 

16,755

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

9,904

 

 

 

10,272

 

Total current liabilities

 

165,472

 

 

 

191,747

 

Deferred revenue, long-term

 

104,496

 

 

 

108,814

 

Lease liabilities - operating leases, long-term

 

99,405

 

 

 

101,074

 

Other liabilities, long-term

 

155

 

 

 

146

 

Total liabilities

 

369,528

 

 

 

401,781

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 10,000,000 shares; zero shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; 64,179,002 and 63,710,409 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 , respectively

 

642

 

 

 

637

 

Limited common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; 9,164,193 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

 

92

 

 

 

92

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

958,029

 

 

 

946,037

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(585,349

)

 

 

(525,541

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

90

 

 

 

220

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

373,504

 

 

 

421,445

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

743,032

 

 

$

823,226

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(59,808

)

 

$

(54,724

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Gain on equity investments

 

 

 

 

 

Fair value adjustments of equity investments

 

13,095

 

 

 

(8,137

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,589

 

 

 

1,436

 

Stock-based compensation

 

11,574

 

 

 

12,218

 

Noncash investment accretion

 

(861

)

 

 

(2,683

)

Decrease (increase) in assets:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

215,345

 

 

 

46,153

 

Unbilled and other receivables

 

(6,332

)

 

 

(2,657

)

Reduction in the carrying amount of right of use assets - operating leases

 

2,222

 

 

 

2,152

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(788

)

 

 

(2,559

)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

1,344

 

 

 

(7,150

)

Accrued payroll, taxes, and benefits

 

(20,616

)

 

 

(12,214

)

Deferred revenue

 

(10,804

)

 

 

(7,761

)

Lease liabilities - operating leases

 

(1,669

)

 

 

(1,967

)

Other accrued liabilities

 

(228

)

 

 

(1,383

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

144,063

 

 

 

(39,276

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(596

)

 

 

(4,095

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(27,556

)

 

 

(37,126

)

Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities

 

58,784

 

 

 

46,300

 

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

30,632

 

 

 

5,079

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Issuances of common stock upon stock option exercises

 

423

 

 

 

392

 

Principal payments on finance leases

 

(14

)

 

 

(14

)

Payment of offering costs

 

 

 

 

(155

)

Issuance of common stock in ATM offering

 

 

 

 

7,782

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

409

 

 

 

8,005

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

175,104

 

 

 

(26,192

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

162,657

 

 

 

161,066

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

337,761

 

 

$

134,874

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow and noncash information

 

 

 

Cash paid for income taxes

$

139

 

 

$

180

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable

 

13

 

 

 

501

 

Purchases of property and equipment in accrued liabilities

 

25

 

 

 

282

 

Acquisition of right of use assets - operating leases, contingency resolution

 

 

 

 

2,848

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

(in thousands, except per share data)

Net loss (GAAP)

$

(59,808

)

 

$

(54,724

)

Income tax expense

 

28

 

 

 

456

 

Gain on equity investment

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value

 

13,095

 

 

 

(8,137

)

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(46,685

)

 

$

(62,405

)

Non-GAAP net loss per share of common and limited common stockholders, basic and diluted:

$

(0.64

)

 

$

(0.86

)

Weighted average shares used to compute non-GAAP net loss per share of common and limited common stockholders, basic and diluted:

 

73,057,916

 

 

 

72,291,134

 

 


Contacts

Matthew Luchini (Investors)
Schrödinger, Inc.
matthew.luchini@schrodinger.com
917-719-0636

Allie Nicodemo (Media)
Schrödinger, Inc.
allie.nicodemo@schrodinger.com
617-356-2325

New York Earnings Pipeline Guidances
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Computational Biology - The Study of Biological Systems Through Computational Techniques and Modeling - Conceptual Illustration
Gene therapy
CRISPR’s Casgevy on the Rise With More Gene Therapy Proof of Concept To Come in 2025
May 7, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Novo Nordisk's logo on the facade of its building in Germany
Earnings
Novo Vows Smoother Market Waters for Wegovy—but Analysts Are Skeptical
May 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Fashionable halftone collage. Concept of analytics, business data, financial planning, investment,report. Trendy modern retro illustration. Vector illustration
Earnings
Vertex Shrugs Off Q1 Miss With ‘Strong’ Journavx Launch, Encouraging Pipeline Position
May 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Earnings
BioNTech’s Ambitious PD-L1/VEGF Plans Currently Rely on Chinese Manufacturing
May 5, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac