Scholar Rock to Present New Clinical and Biomarker Data from the Phase 1 DRAGON Trial at the SITC 39th Annual Meeting

Poster presentation to include new safety, efficacy, and biomarker data from the long-term expansion phase of the DRAGON trial in patients with advanced solid tumors treated with SRK-181

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative treatments for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), cardiometabolic disorders, and other serious diseases where protein growth factors play a fundamental role, announced today that it will present data from the Phase 1 DRAGON trial of SRK-181, an investigational selective inhibitor of latent TGFβ1 activation, in patients with advanced solid tumors at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting in Houston on November 6–10. In a poster presentation, Scholar Rock will share updated safety, efficacy, and biomarker results for SRK-181 in anti-PD-1 resistant patients with advanced solid tumors from the expansion phase (Part B) of the DRAGON trial.





“These promising new clinical and biomarker data from the DRAGON trial build upon our robust safety and efficacy data on SRK-181 in multiple solid tumor types,” said Jay Backstrom, M.D., MPH, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scholar Rock. “We are excited to share these updates, which support the potential of our highly selective approach to inhibiting TGFβ1 with durable responses observed in heavily pretreated patients. While DRAGON completed enrollment last year, patients have remained on therapy, and we look forward to providing additional updates.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: DRAGON Trial: Durable remission rate with the latent TGFβ1 inhibitor linavonkibart (SRK-181) and pembrolizumab in patients with immune checkpoint inhibitor resistant advanced cancers

Presentation Type: Poster 812

Presenter: Timothy A. Yap, M.D., The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Location: Level 1, Exhibit Halls AB, George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, TX

Date/Time: November 9, 2024, 7:10-8:30 p.m. CST

The abstracts for these presentations are available on SITC’s website on November 5, 2024: https://www.sitcancer.org/2024/abstracts/titles-and-publications

The presentations will be made available in the Publications & Posters section of Scholar Rock’s website following the conference.

For conference information, visit https://www.sitcancer.org/2024/home

About SRK-181

SRK-181 is a selective inhibitor of TGFβ1 activation being developed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitor therapy, such as anti-PD-(L)1 antibodies, in advanced cancer. TGFβ1 is the predominant TGFβ isoform expressed in many human tumor types. Based on analyses of various human tumors that are resistant to anti-PD-(L)1 therapy, data suggest that TGFβ1 is a key contributor to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, excluding and preventing entry of cytotoxic T cells into the tumor, as well as suppressing T cell activity, thereby inhibiting anti-tumor immunity.

SRK-181 specifically targets the latent TGFβ1 isoform in a context-independent manner, designed to enable complete inhibition of TGFβ1 in all compartments within the tumor microenvironment. Scholar Rock believes that SRK-181 has the potential to overcome this immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and induce tumor regression when administered in combination with anti-PD-(L)1 therapy while potentially avoiding toxicities associated with non-selective TGFβ inhibition. Enrollment of the DRAGON Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical trial (NCT04291079) was completed in December 2023, and patients who remain on the study continue to be treated. The trial enrolled patients in multiple proof of concept cohorts conducted in parallel, including urothelial carcinoma (UC), cutaneous melanoma (MEL), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), and clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). SRK-181 is an investigational product candidate and its efficacy and safety have not been established. SRK-181 has not been approved for any use by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and delivers life-changing therapies for people with serious diseases that have high unmet need. As a global leader in the biology of the transforming growth factor beta (TGFβ) superfamily of cell proteins and named for the visual resemblance of a scholar rock to protein structures, the clinical-stage company is focused on advancing innovative treatments where protein growth factors are fundamental. Over the past decade, Scholar Rock has created a pipeline with the potential to advance the standard of care for neuromuscular disease, cardiometabolic disorders, cancer, and other conditions where growth factor-targeted drugs can play a transformational role.

This commitment to unlocking fundamentally different therapeutic approaches is powered by broad application of a proprietary platform, which has developed novel monoclonal antibodies to modulate protein growth factors with extraordinary selectivity. By harnessing cutting-edge science in disease spaces that are historically under-addressed through traditional therapies, Scholar Rock works every day to create new possibilities for patients. Learn more about our approach at ScholarRock.com and follow @ScholarRock and on LinkedIn.

