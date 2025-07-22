Scholar Rock to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on August 6, 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing apitegromab for patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and other severe and debilitating neuromuscular diseases, today announced that management will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results and provide a business update on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 8:00am ET.

To access the live conference call, participants may register here. The live audio webcast of the call will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Scholar Rock website at http://investors.scholarrock.com. To participate via telephone, please join by dialing 800-715-9871 (domestic) or 646-307-1963 (international) and referencing the conference ID 3205013. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and delivers life-changing therapies for people with serious diseases that have high unmet need. As a global leader in the biology of the transforming growth factor beta (TGFβ) superfamily, the company is named for the visual resemblance of a scholar rock to protein structures. Over the past decade, Scholar Rock has created a pipeline with the potential to advance the standard of care for neuromuscular disease, cardiometabolic disorders, cancer, and other conditions where growth factor-targeted drugs can play a transformational role.

This commitment to unlocking fundamentally different therapeutic approaches is powered by broad application of a proprietary platform, which has developed novel monoclonal antibodies to modulate protein growth factors with extraordinary selectivity. By harnessing cutting-edge science in disease spaces that are historically under-addressed through traditional therapies, Scholar Rock works every day to create new possibilities for patients. Learn more about our approach at ScholarRock.com and follow @ScholarRock on LinkedIn.

