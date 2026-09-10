Scenic Biotech Appoints Renowned Neurology Drug Development Leader Dr. Judith Walker as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Walker joins to lead Scenic's transition into clinical development and shape its clinical strategy

Lead program SC6177 is advancing toward the clinic with a first-in-class approach to restoring lysosomal function, a key driver of multiple neurodegenerative diseases

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scenic Biotech (“Scenic” or “the Company”), a neurometabolic company whose function-first genomics engine has identified a first-in-class therapy to restore lysosomal function, a core driver of neurodegeneration in many diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. Judith Walker, MD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Walker joins Scenic at a pivotal stage in its evolution as the Company advances SC6177 toward initiation of clinical development in early 2027 and builds the capabilities required to become a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Bringing more than 25 years of global biopharmaceutical leadership experience, Dr. Walker has dedicated her career to the development of therapies for patients living with serious neurological and rare diseases. Her expertise spans translational medicine, clinical development, regulatory strategy, and medical affairs across both biotechnology companies and multinational pharmaceutical organizations.

Before Scenic, Dr. Walker served as CMO at ARTHEx Biotech, where she led the advancement of the company's lead neuromuscular program from pre-clinical development into first-in-human studies. Previously, she served as CMO at Cerecin, overseeing a portfolio of therapies targeting neurological disorders including Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, and migraine. Earlier in her career, Dr. Walker held senior leadership positions at IQVIA, Teva Neuroscience, and Serono International (now Merck KGaA). As Vice President of Product Development Advisory Services at IQVIA, she advised on global drug development strategies across neurology and rare diseases, having previously served in senior medical affairs and development roles at both Teva and Serono. She is board-certified in Neurology in both Canada and the United States, and received her medical degree from the University of Montréal before completing her neurology residency at the University of Western Ontario.

Oscar Izeboud, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director at Scenic Biotech, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Judy to Scenic at such an important moment in the Company's journey. As we prepare to initiate clinical development of SC6177 in early 2027, her deep experience in neurology, neurodegenerative diseases, and rare disease drug development will be invaluable. Judy brings exactly the leadership and expertise we need to advance our lead program and work towards delivering transformative therapies for patients.”

“I would also like to thank Dr. Ann Barbier for her important contribution as Acting CMO, helping prepare Scenic for this next stage of growth, including supporting recent FDA pre-IND interactions. We are delighted that she will continue to support the Company as a member of our Development Advisory Board.”

Scenic's lead program, SC6177, is a first-in-class, brain‑penetrant small molecule designed to restore lysosomal function by targeting PLA2G15, offering a novel approach to treating neurodegenerative and neurometabolic diseases at their origin. The program has potential applications across several severe neurological disorders, including Batten disease, Niemann-Pick Type C, frontotemporal dementia, and genetically defined forms of Parkinson's disease.

Dr. Judith Walker, incoming Chief Medical Officer at Scenic Biotech, added:

“I am thrilled to join Scenic at such an exciting point in the Company's development. Throughout my career, I have focused on advancing therapies for patients affected by serious neurological diseases, many of whom continue to face significant unmet medical needs. What sets Scenic apart is its exceptional science, differentiated discovery platform, and a first-in-class approach to restoring lysosomal function, a mechanism increasingly recognized as central to many neurodegenerative diseases. Scenic has all the ingredients for success: outstanding science, talented people, and a clear vision. I look forward to working with the team to advance these programs into the clinic and improve outcomes for patients and families affected by some of the most devastating diseases.”

Dr. Walker's appointment marks another important step in Scenic's evolution into a development-stage company. The Company's proprietary function-first genomics platform has generated multiple promising programs and attracted collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies, including Genentech, Bristol Myers Squibb, Alnylam, and Ono Pharmaceutical.

Alexander Vos, Chairman of the Board at Scenic Biotech, remarked:

“The appointment of Judy is a strong endorsement of Scenic's science, ambition, and progress. As we advance SC6177 toward the clinic, attracting leaders of her caliber further validates our strategy and strengthens our ability to deliver on the Company's next phase of growth.”

Scenic Biotech's leadership team will be attending the LSX World Congress in Boston, US, from 23-24 September 2026, where they will be available to meet with investors, pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners, research analysts, and potential collaborators. To arrange a meeting, please contact: info@scenicbiotech.com.

About Scenic Biotech

Scenic Biotech is a neurometabolic company advancing toward clinical development in 2027, developing disease-modifying therapies that restore lysosomal function, a key driver of neurodegeneration. Its lead program, SC6177, a brain‑penetrant small molecule, targets lysosomal dysfunction across genetic and age-related forms of neurodegeneration, with candidate selection complete, IND‑enabling underway and first‑in‑human trials targeted for 2027.

SC6177 targets PLA2G15, identified via Scenic’s function-first genomics engine to uncover causal drivers and improve translatability of assets. Backed by broad IP across targets and chemistry, Scenic’s platform is de-risked through multiple Nature and Nature Medicine publications, including co-authored work with Stanford researchers.

Further validation comes from blue-chip pharma, Genentech, BMS, Alnylam, and Ono, which are actively using the engine to generate novel drugs across indications, while enhancing the value of Scenic’s fully owned pipeline.

Supported by a high-caliber advisory board and NIH collaborations, Scenic is transitioning from discovery to pipeline execution with a first-to-clinic, novel asset and multiple therapeutic area expansion opportunities.

To find out more, please visit scenicbiotech.com

CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Scenic Biotech Oscar Izeboud, PhD, CEO Phone: +31 20 705 9990 Email: info@scenicbiotech.com Optimum Strategic Communications Zoe Bolt, Nellie Stephens, Henry Williams Phone: +44 (0) 203 882 9621 Email: scenicbio@optimumcomms.com