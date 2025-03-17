Savara to Present New Data From the Phase 3 IMPALA-2 Trial of Molgramostim Inhalation Solution (Molgramostim) in Patients With Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP) at the American Thoracic Society International Conference 2025

-- Company to Host Industry Theater on aPAP with Two World-Renowned Experts --

LANGHORNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA) (the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for poster presentation at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference taking place May 16-21, 2025, in San Francisco, CA. The Company will also host an Industry Theater titled “Advances in Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP)” at the meeting.





ATS 2025 Posters

Poster Title: Molgramostim Reduces Surfactant Burden and Number of Whole Lung Lavage Procedures in Patients with Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP): Results From the IMPALA-2 Phase 3 Clinical Trial

Session Title: A24 - Updates in Rare Lung Disease, Sarcoidosis, and Lung Transplant

Date/Time of Poster Discussion Session: Sunday, May 18, 2025, 9:15 - 11:15 AM PT

Location: PD05

Presenter: Tisha S. Wang, M.D., Professor of Clinical Medicine, Senior Executive Clinical Vice Chair, University of California Los Angeles Department of Medicine

Poster Title: The Effects of Molgramostim on Respiratory Health-related Quality of Life and Patient-reported Outcomes in Patients with Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP)

Session Title: A49 - Hot Topics in Rare Lung Disease

Date/Time of Poster Presentation Session: Sunday, May 18, 2025, 11:30 AM PT - 1:15 PM PT

Location: TP22

Presenter: Ali Ataya, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Florida, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine

The abstracts will be published in a supplement of the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine on May 1, 2025. For more details about the ATS International Conference please visit their website.

Following the sessions, the posters will be available on the Congresses & Publications page of the Company’s corporate website.

ATS Industry Theater

Title: Advances in Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 20, 2025, 1:00 - 2:00 PM PT

Location: Innovation Theater 3, Moscone Center Exhibit Hall in San Francisco

Bruce Trapnell, M.D. and Cormac McCarthy, M.D., Ph.D. will provide an update on aPAP, including the pathophysiology of this rare lung disease, its signs and symptoms, the burden of illness, and the diagnosis and management of the disease.

About Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP)

aPAP is a rare lung disease characterized by the abnormal build-up of surfactant in the alveoli of the lungs. Surfactant consists of proteins and lipids and is an important physiological substance that lines the alveoli to prevent them from collapsing. In a healthy lung, excess surfactant is cleared and digested by immune cells called alveolar macrophages. Alveolar macrophages need to be stimulated by granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) to function properly in clearing surfactant, but in aPAP, GM-CSF is neutralized by antibodies against GM-CSF, rendering macrophages unable to adequately clear surfactant. As a result, an excess of surfactant accumulates in the alveoli, causing impaired gas exchange, resulting in clinical symptoms of shortness of breath, often with cough and frequent fatigue. Patients may also experience episodes of fever, chest pain, or coughing up blood, especially if secondary lung infection develops. In the long-term, the disease can lead to serious complications, including lung fibrosis and the need for a lung transplant.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim inhalation solution (molgramostim), is a recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH) specifically developed for inhalation of a large molecule. Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Savara cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Savara may not actually achieve any of the matters referred to in such forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Savara’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the risks associated with our ability to successfully develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize molgramostim for aPAP; the actions and decisions of regulatory authorities; the risks and uncertainties related to the impact of widespread health concerns or changing economic or geopolitical conditions; the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations; the availability of sufficient resources for Savara’s operations and to conduct or continue planned clinical development programs; and the timing and ability of Savara to raise additional capital as needed to fund continued operations. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of our risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review our documents filed with the SEC including our recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Savara undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

