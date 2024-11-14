SUBSCRIBE
Savara Announces Participation in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

November 14, 2024 | 
LANGHORNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA) (the Company), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that members of its management team will be attending the below listed upcoming healthcare conferences and participating in fireside chats.


Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 19-21, 2024
Fireside Chat: November 20th, 1:00pm GT/8:00am ET/5:00am PT

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference, December 3-5, 2024
Fireside Chat: December 3rd, 8:30am ET/5:30am PT

The live webcasts and subsequent replays will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s corporate website at https://savarapharma.com/investors/events-presentations/ and will be archived for 90 days.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, MOLBREEVI*, is a recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). MOLBREEVI is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH) specifically developed for inhalation of a large molecule. Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com, X: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals.

*MOLBREEVI is the FDA and EMA conditionally accepted trade name for molgramostim inhalation solution.

Contacts

Media and Investor Relations Contact
Savara Inc.
Temre Johnson, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs
ir@savarapharma.com

