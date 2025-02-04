Satellos to Present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSX: MSCL, OTCQB: MSCLF) (“Satellos” or the “Company”), a public biotech company developing new small molecule therapeutic approaches to improve the treatment of muscle diseases and disorders, announced today that management will present at and participate in the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference taking place virtually February 11-12, 2025.





Mr. Frank Gleeson, Co-founder and CEO of Satellos, will provide a corporate presentation on Tuesday, February 11 at 1:20 p.m. ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference along with the management team of Satellos. The presentation will be available via live webcast on the Events and Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company’s website and a replay will be available following the presentation.

Satellos is a clinical-stage drug development company dedicated to developing life-improving medicines to treat degenerative muscle diseases. Satellos has invented SAT-3247 as a first-of-its-kind, orally administered small molecule drug designed to restore skeletal muscle regeneration initially in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Satellos has generated a significant body of preclinical evidence in DMD to support its discovery that correcting muscle stem cell polarity with SAT-3247 has the potential to restore skeletal muscle regeneration to repair and strengthen muscle that has been damaged. The Company’s lead drug candidate, SAT-3247, is currently in clinical development as a potential disease-modifying treatment for DMD. Additionally, Satellos is leveraging its breakthrough research and proprietary discovery platform MyoReGenX™, to identify degenerative muscle diseases where deficits in muscle regeneration occur that are amenable to therapeutic intervention for future clinical development. For more information, visit www.satellos.com.

