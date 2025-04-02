SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Satellos to Participate in Two April Investor Conferences

April 2, 2025 | 
1 min read

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSX: MSCL, OTCQB: MSCLF) (“Satellos” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing life-improving medicines to treat degenerative muscle diseases, will present and participate at the following investor conferences in April:


Oppenheimer Innovation on the Island
Format: Presentation
Date: Thurs., April 10, 2025, 10:08 a.m. AST
Location: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium
Format: Participation in 1x1 meetings
Date: Wed., April 16, 2025
Location: Boston, MA

About Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on restoring natural muscle repair and regeneration in degenerative muscle diseases. Through its research, Satellos has developed SAT-3247, a first-of-its-kind, orally administered small molecule drug designed to address deficits in muscle repair and regeneration. SAT-3247 targets AAK1, a key protein that Satellos has identified as capable of replacing the signal normally provided by dystrophin in muscle stem cells to effect repair and regeneration. By restoring this missing dystrophin signal in DMD, SAT-3247 enables muscle stem cells to divide properly and more efficiently, promoting natural muscle repair and regeneration. SAT-3247 is currently in clinical development as a potential disease-modifying treatment initially for DMD. Satellos also is leveraging its proprietary discovery platform MyoReGenX™ to identify additional muscle diseases or injury conditions where restoring muscle repair and regeneration may have therapeutic benefit and represent future clinical development opportunities. For more information, visit www.satellos.com.

Contacts

Investors: Liz Williams, CFO, ir@satellos.com
Media: Emily Williams, Senior Director, Communications, eawilliams@satellos.com
Clinical Trial Info: medicalinfo@satellos.com

