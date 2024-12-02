Satellos to Participate in Duchenne KOL Investor Webinar on December 4, 2024

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSX:MSCL, OTCQB:MSCLF) (“Satellos” or the “Company”), a public biotech company developing new small molecule therapeutic approaches to improve the treatment of muscle diseases and disorders, today announced participation in a live investor webinar (the “Webinar”) focused on a discussion of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (“DMD”) by Key Opinion Leaders (“KOLs”) in the space.





Registration for the event is available at the following link: https://propthink.clickmeeting.com/duchenne-kol-investor-call/register

The live event, hosted by PropThink Digital Conferences (the “Host”), will take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET, and focus on three crucial topics:

1. The persistent need for new approaches to the treatment of DMD that can potentially provide added functional benefit for patients;

2. How patients navigate the current clinical trial and drug development landscape in DMD; and

3. Why the Company’s novel, small molecule approach, focused on muscle regeneration, unlocks a new understanding of DMD disease progression and provides a novel therapeutic approach for addressing it.

Key Opinion Leaders Presenting

Elijah Stacy, a DMD patient, author, patient advocate, industry consultant, and Founder of non-profit Destroy Duchenne will join Dr. Michael Rudnicki, a world thought-leader on muscle stem cell function & regeneration, the Scientific Founder of Satellos, and the Director of Regenerative Medicine at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and Satellos’ CMO Dr. Jordan Dubow, a renowned neurologist with an extensive regulatory and clinical-development track-record including at AbbVie/Abbott (NASDAQ: ABBV), Cynapsus Therapeutics (acquired by Sunovion for $624 million in 2016), Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LXEO), and as President of Clintrex.

How to Join

Join the complimentary KOL call by registering here.

Participate & Ask the KOLs Questions, Live.

Participants will have the opportunity to ask Elijah and Drs. Rudnicki and Dubow questions following the Host’s prepared remarks, when the live webinar is opened to Q&A from participants.

About Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos is a clinical-stage drug development company dedicated to developing life-improving medicines to treat degenerative muscle diseases. Satellos has invented SAT-3247 as a first-of-its-kind, orally administered small molecule drug designed to restore skeletal muscle regeneration initially in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Satellos has generated a significant body of preclinical evidence in DMD to support that correcting muscle stem cell polarity with SAT-3247 has the potential to restore skeletal muscle regeneration to repair and strengthen muscle that has been damaged. The Company’s lead drug candidate SAT-3247 is currently in clinical development as a potential disease-modifying treatment DMD. Additionally, Satellos is leveraging its breakthrough research in muscle stem cell polarity and proprietary discovery platform MyoReGenX™, to identify degenerative muscle diseases where deficits in muscle regeneration occur that are amenable to therapeutic intervention for future clinical development. For more information, visit www.satellos.com.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding Satellos and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential for SAT-3247 to unlock a new understanding of DMD disease progression and provides a novel therapeutic approach for addressing it; the advancement SAT-3247 in clinical trials; the potential of our approach in other degenerative muscle diseases or in muscle injury or trauma; the general benefits of modulating stem cell polarity by administering small molecule drugs; its/their prospective impact on Duchenne patients, patients with other degenerative muscle disease or muscle injury or trauma, and on muscle regeneration generally; the utility of regenerating muscle by modulating polarity; and Satellos’ technologies and drug development plans. All statements that are, or information which is, not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, occurrences or developments, are “forward-looking information or statements.” Often but not always, forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as “shall”, “intends”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “potential”, “prospective” , “assert” or any variations (including negative or plural variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “might”, “can”, “could”, “would” or “will” be taken, occur, lead to, result in, or, be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company. They are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, without limitation, risks relating to the pharmaceutical and bioscience industry (including the risks associated with preclinical and clinical trials and regulatory approvals), and the research and development of therapeutics, the results of preclinical and clinical trials, general market conditions and equity markets, economic factors and management’s ability to manage and to operate the business of the Company generally, including inflation and the costs of operating a biopharma business, and those risks listed in the “Risk Factors” section of Satellos’ Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2024 (which is located on Satellos’ profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Although Satellos has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Satellos does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether resulting from new information, future events, or otherwise

Contacts



Investors: Liz Williams, CFO, ir@satellos.com

Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., jessica@litldog.com, +1.858.344.8091