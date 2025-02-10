Satellos Announces Completed Enrollment of all Four Multiple-Ascending Dose Cohorts for the Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SAT-3247 in Healthy Volunteers

- Company remains on track to report Phase 1a data from both the Single- and Multiple-Ascending Dose (SAD and MAD) cohorts in the healthy volunteer portion of the study in 1Q 2025 at an upcoming major medical meeting

- The Phase 1b portion of the trial, in DMD patients, is underway with the intention of enrolling up to 10 adult volunteers with genetically confirmed DMD during 1Q 2025

- Phase 2 IND filing on track to be submitted by end of 1Q 2025

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSX: MSCL, OTCQB: MSCLF) (“Satellos” or the “Company”), a public biotech company developing new small molecule therapeutic approaches to improve the treatment of muscle diseases and disorders, today announced it has completed enrollment of all four multiple-ascending dose (MAD) cohorts for the Phase 1 clinical trial of SAT-3247 in healthy volunteers.





“The completion of healthy volunteer enrollment in our Phase 1 trial marks a significant milestone in our mission to develop transformative therapies for patients with degenerative diseases,” said Frank Gleeson, Satellos Co-founder and CEO. “We believe SAT-3247 represents a novel, well-tolerated, and more favorable treatment option as an oral, once-daily therapy designed to restore muscle regeneration and repair in all DMD patients, whether used as a stand-alone drug or an add-on therapy. This progress sets the stage for us to present the first Phase 1 data at an upcoming major medical conference and advances our commitment to deliver meaningful solutions to the DMD community.”

About Phase 1 DMD Trial

The Phase 1 clinical trial is comprised of two components. In the first component, 72 healthy volunteers have been enrolled in a blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled, staggered, parallel design study to assess the safety and pharmacokinetic properties of SAT-3247. Participants were randomized across five SAD cohorts, four MAD cohorts, and one food effect dose cohort. The second component, the Phase 1b portion of the trial, is currently ongoing. Up to 10 adult volunteers with genetically confirmed DMD will be enrolled in a 28-day, open-label, single dose cohort to assess safety and pharmacokinetic properties in patients and explore potential pharmacodynamic markers.

About SAT-3247

SAT-3247 is a proprietary, oral small molecule drug being developed by Satellos as a novel treatment to regenerate skeletal muscle which is lost in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD or Duchenne) and other degenerative or injury conditions. Satellos is advancing SAT-3247 as a potential treatment for DMD, independent of dystrophin and regardless of exon mutation status.

About Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos is a clinical-stage drug development company dedicated to developing life-improving medicines to treat degenerative muscle diseases. Satellos has invented SAT-3247 as a first-of-its-kind, orally administered small molecule drug designed to restore skeletal muscle regeneration in degenerative or injury conditions by correcting muscle stem cell polarity. Satellos has generated a body of preclinical evidence with SAT-3247 to support its discovery that correcting muscle stem cell polarity has the potential to restore skeletal muscle regeneration to repair and strengthen muscle that has degenerated or been damaged. SAT-3247 is currently in clinical development as a potential disease-modifying treatment initially for DMD. Additionally, Satellos is leveraging its breakthrough research and proprietary discovery platform MyoReGenX™, to identify additional degenerative muscle diseases or injury conditions where deficits in muscle regeneration occur that are amenable to therapeutic intervention for future clinical development. For more information, visit www.satellos.com.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding Satellos and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing for the presentation of Phase 1 data and the filing of the Phase 2 IND; the expectations regarding enrollment in the Company’s Phase 1b trial; the potential for SAT-3247 to represent a disease modifying approach to the therapeutic treatment of people living with Duchenne; anticipated benefits to patients from a small molecule treatment for Duchenne; the advancement SAT-3247 through clinical trials; the pharmacodynamic properties and mechanism-of-action of SAT-3247; the potential of our approach in other degenerative muscle diseases or in muscle injury or trauma; the general benefits of modulating stem cell polarity by administering small molecule drugs; its/their prospective impact on Duchenne patients, patients with other degenerative muscle disease or muscle injury or trauma, and on muscle regeneration generally; the utility of regenerating muscle by modulating polarity; and Satellos’ technologies and drug development plans. All statements that are, or information which is, not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, occurrences or developments, are “forward-looking information or statements.” Often but not always, forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as “shall”, “intends”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “potential”, “prospective” , “assert” or any variations (including negative or plural variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “might”, “can”, “could”, “would” or “will” be taken, occur, lead to, result in, or, be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company. They are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, without limitation, risks relating to the pharmaceutical and bioscience industry (including the risks associated with preclinical and clinical trials and regulatory approvals), and the research and development of therapeutics, the results of preclinical and clinical trials, general market conditions and equity markets, economic factors and management’s ability to manage and to operate the business of the Company generally, including inflation and the costs of operating a biopharma business, and those risks listed in the “Risk Factors” section of Satellos’ Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2024 (which is located on Satellos’ profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Although Satellos has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Satellos does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether resulting from new information, future events, or otherwise

Contacts



Investors: Liz Williams, CFO, ir@satellos.com

Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., jessica@litldog.com

Clinical Trial Info: medicalinfo@satellos.com