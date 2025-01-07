Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that senior management will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, Calif. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. E.T. / 9:00 a.m. P.T. Following the presentation there will be a Q&A session starting at 12:20 p.m. E.T. / 9:20 a.m. P.T.





The presentation will be webcast live under the Events & Presentations section of the investor relations section of Sarepta’s website at https://investorrelations.sarepta.com/events-presentations and will be archived there following the presentation for 90 days. Please connect to Sarepta’s website several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), and we currently have more than 40 programs in various stages of development. Our vast pipeline is driven by our multi-platform Precision Genetic Medicine Engine in gene therapy, RNA and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook.

