Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments

New CEO Michael Severino, MD, brings extensive biopharma leadership and a proven track record of advancing innovation, building franchises, and delivering growth

Net product revenues for the second quarter 2026 totaled $328.7 million, consisting of $230.6 million of PMO net product revenue and $98.1 million of ELEVIDYS net product revenue

Achieved GAAP and non-GAAP operating income of $13.3 million and $86.5 million for the second quarter 2026, respectively

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

“As I begin my tenure as CEO, I am excited by the strength of Sarepta's foundation, the impact our therapies are having for patients, and the significant opportunities ahead,” said Michael Severino, MD, chief executive officer, Sarepta Therapeutics. “Our second quarter results, including $328.7 million in total net product revenue and both GAAP and non-GAAP operating profitability, reflect the strength and resilience of our business. With important data readouts expected in DM1 and FSHD, continued progress across our broader pipeline, and a talented team dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare diseases, we have significant opportunities ahead and remain committed to delivering sustainable long-term value. Our priorities are clear: execute our commercial strategy, advance our promising siRNA pipeline, and continue allocating capital with discipline. With a strong balance sheet, an innovative pipeline, and an experienced leadership team, I believe Sarepta is well positioned to deliver on its long-term potential.”

Corporate Highlights:

Leadership transition positions Sarepta for continued execution and next phase of growth: Appointed Michael Severino, MD, as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective July 28, 2026. Dr. Severino brings more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical leadership experience, including senior executive roles at AbbVie, Amgen and Merck, and a proven track record of advancing innovation, building leading franchises and executing across the full development and commercialization continuum. Doug Ingram retired from Sarepta and will serve in an advisory capacity through the end of 2026 to support a seamless leadership transition.

Appointed Michael Severino, MD, as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective July 28, 2026. Dr. Severino brings more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical leadership experience, including senior executive roles at AbbVie, Amgen and Merck, and a proven track record of advancing innovation, building leading franchises and executing across the full development and commercialization continuum. Doug Ingram retired from Sarepta and will serve in an advisory capacity through the end of 2026 to support a seamless leadership transition. Key 2H 2026 milestones update: Readouts from our MAD cohorts of our ongoing phase 1/2 studies in DM1 and FSHD remain on track for 2H 2026. For ELEVIDYS, full enrollment of ENDEAVOR Cohort 8 expected by year-end 2026 and 12-week data from the full cohort in Q1 2027.

Readouts from our MAD cohorts of our ongoing phase 1/2 studies in DM1 and FSHD remain on track for 2H 2026. For ELEVIDYS, full enrollment of ENDEAVOR Cohort 8 expected by year-end 2026 and 12-week data from the full cohort in Q1 2027. Huntington’s disease program advances: Dosing underway in INSIGHTT, the first-in-human Phase 1 study of SRP-1005, Sarepta’s investigational siRNA candidate for Huntington’s disease.

Dosing underway in INSIGHTT, the first-in-human Phase 1 study of SRP-1005, Sarepta’s investigational siRNA candidate for Huntington’s disease. Regulatory progress for PMO therapies: FDA has accepted for review Sarepta’s supplemental New Drug Applications (sNDAs) seeking conversion of AMONDYS 45 and VYONDYS 53 from accelerated to traditional approval. The applications are supported by data from the ESSENCE confirmatory study, substantial published real-world evidence, and the favorable, consistent safety profiles of both exon-skipping therapies.

FDA has accepted for review Sarepta’s supplemental New Drug Applications (sNDAs) seeking conversion of AMONDYS 45 and VYONDYS 53 from accelerated to traditional approval. The applications are supported by data from the ESSENCE confirmatory study, substantial published real-world evidence, and the favorable, consistent safety profiles of both exon-skipping therapies. Narrowed FY 2026 Guidance: With six months remaining for the year and consistent with prior expectations toward the lower end of the $1.2-$1.4 billion range, Company narrowed its 2026 total net product revenue guidance to $1.2-$1.3 billion while also narrowing combined non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense guidance from $800.0-$900.0 million to $800.0-$850.0 million.

With six months remaining for the year and consistent with prior expectations toward the lower end of the $1.2-$1.4 billion range, Company narrowed its 2026 total net product revenue guidance to $1.2-$1.3 billion while also narrowing combined non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense guidance from $800.0-$900.0 million to $800.0-$850.0 million. Strong financial position supports advancement of our pipeline and funding of medium-term liabilities: Delivered another quarter of operating profitability and ended with approximately $945.0 million of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments, an increase of approximately $197.0 million in the quarter. Company is well-positioned to advance DM1 and FSHD programs with commercial cash flows while maintaining disciplined capital allocation.

Conference Call

The event will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta's website at https://investorrelations.sarepta.com/events-presentations and following the event a replay will be archived there for one year. This event can be accessed using this link.

Q2 2026 Financial Highlights1 For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 QTD Change (in millions, except for per share amounts) $ % Total revenues $ 401.3 $ 611.1 $ (209.8 ) (34 )% Operating income: GAAP $ 13.3 $ 115.6 $ (102.3 ) (89 )% Non-GAAP $ 86.5 $ 162.8 $ (76.3 ) (47 )% Net (loss) income: GAAP $ (4.9 ) $ 196.9 $ (201.8 ) * Non-GAAP $ 78.6 $ 215.2 $ (136.6 ) (63 )% Diluted (loss) earnings per share GAAP $ (0.05 ) $ 1.89 $ (1.94 ) * Non-GAAP $ 0.64 $ 2.02 $ (1.38 ) (68 )% For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 YTD Change (in millions, except for per share amounts) $ % Total revenues $ 1,132.1 $ 1,355.9 $ (223.8 ) (17 )% Operating income (loss): GAAP $ 371.7 $ (184.8 ) $ 556.5 * Non-GAAP $ 484.2 $ (86.8 ) $ 571.0 * Net income (loss): GAAP $ 326.1 $ (250.6 ) $ 576.7 * Non-GAAP $ 464.0 $ (117.3 ) $ 581.3 * Diluted earnings (loss) per share GAAP $ 2.99 $ (2.57 ) $ 5.56 * Non-GAAP $ 3.79 $ (1.20 ) $ 4.99 * 1For an explanation of our use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section later in this press release, and for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure from the most comparable GAAP measures, see the table at the end of this press release. *Not meaningful

As of

June 30, 2026 As of

December 31, 2025 (in millions) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments $ 945.0 $ 953.8

Revenues

Total revenues were $401.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $611.1 million for the same period of 2025, a decrease of $209.8 million. This primarily reflects a lower volume of ELEVIDYS sales due to our updated label that only includes the ambulatory patient population for treatment, as well as a decrease of $63.5 million in collaboration revenues related to a milestone payment received from F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (“Roche”) for the regulatory approval of ELEVIDYS in Japan (the “Japan Approval Milestone”) during the three months ended June 30, 2025, with no similar activity for the same period of 2026. The decrease is partially offset by an increase of $27.4 million in contract manufacturing revenues associated with increased commercial ELEVIDYS supply delivered to Roche as well as the recognition of $10.0 million in license revenue related to the grant of intellectual property rights under a certain license agreement executed during the three months ended June 30, 2026, with no similar activity for the same period of 2025.

Total revenues were $1,132.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $1,355.9 million for the same period of 2025, a decrease of $223.8 million. This primarily reflects a lower volume of ELEVIDYS sales due to our updated label that only includes the ambulatory patient population for treatment. The decrease is partially offset by an increase of $189.5 million in collaboration revenues related to the $365.0 million of collaboration revenue recognized related to Roche's declined option for certain program rights and the milestone recognized under the Roche collaboration agreement for the first commercial dosing of ELEVIDYS in Japan during the six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $175.5 million of collaboration revenue in 2025 related to Roche’s expiration of an option to acquire a certain program and the Japan Approval Milestone. Furthermore, contract manufacturing revenues increased $41.1 million associated with increased commercial ELEVIDYS supply delivered to Roche as well as the recognition of $10.0 million in license revenue related to the grant of intellectual property rights under a certain license agreement executed during the six months ended June 30, 2026, with no similar activity for the same period of 2025.

Cost of sales (excluding amortization of in-licensed rights)

Cost of sales (excluding amortization of in-license rights) were $149.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $152.6 million for the same period of 2025, a decrease of $3.2 million. Cost of sales (excluding amortization of in-license rights) were $258.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $290.1 million for the same period of 2025, a decrease of $31.9 million. The decreases in both periods primarily reflect a lower volume of ELEVIDYS sales and corresponding royalty payments, partially offset by an increase in cost of sales related to products sold to Roche, primarily related to increased volume of ELEVIDYS shipments as well as an increase in the write-offs of certain batches of products not meeting quality specifications under the Roche collaboration agreement.

Operating expenses and others

Research and development expenses were $91.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $204.4 million for the same period of 2025, a decrease of $113.1 million. The decrease primarily reflects a decrease in manufacturing and clinical expenses primarily due to our decision to reprioritize our pipeline and developmental priorities announced in July 2025, as well as a decrease in compensation, other personnel, and stock-based compensation expenses, all as a result of our restructuring plan announced in July 2025 (the "Restructuring"). For the three months ended June 30, 2026, non-GAAP research and development expenses were $76.7 million, as compared to $181.7 million for the same period of 2025, a decrease of $105.0 million.

Research and development expenses were $245.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $977.8 million for the same period of 2025, a decrease of approximately $732.6 million. The decrease primarily reflects the recognition of up-front and collaboration license fees of $583.6 million associated with the licensing, collaboration and stock purchase agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceutical, Inc. (“Arrowhead”) executed during the six months ended June 30, 2025, with no similar activity for the six months ended June 30, 2026. In addition, there was a decrease in manufacturing and clinical expenses primarily due to our decision to reprioritize our pipeline and developmental priorities announced in July 2025, as well as a decrease in compensation, other personnel, and stock-based compensation expenses, all as a result of the Restructuring. This decrease was partially offset by the $50.0 million annual collaboration license fee incurred and paid to Arrowhead during the six months ended June 30, 2026. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, non-GAAP research and development expenses were $214.2 million, as compared to $930.9 million for the same period of 2025, a decrease of $716.7 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $107.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $137.9 million for the same period of 2025, a decrease of $30.3 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $216.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $271.5 million for the same period of 2025, a decrease of $54.9 million. The decreases in both periods primarily reflect a decrease in compensation, other personnel, and stock-based compensation expenses, all as a result of the Restructuring, as well as a decrease in professional services used related to ELEVIDYS commercialization efforts. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses were $88.0 million, as compared to $113.4 million for the same period of 2025, a decrease of $25.4 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses were $174.1 million, as compared to $220.5 million for the same period of 2025, a decrease of $46.4 million.

Litigation contingency charge was $39.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, with no similar activity for the same periods of 2025. We recorded a litigation contingency charge of $39.0 million related to the potential resolution of certain patent litigations. Following the parties' agreement in principle and based on management's assessment of the available information, we determined that a loss was probable and estimable as of June 30, 2026, and recognized our best estimate of the liability. The potential settlement remains outstanding subject to further negotiation and execution of definitive documentation as of the issuance of this release.

Other (expense) income, net for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was approximately $(15.0) million and $38.1 million, respectively. Other expense, net for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was approximately $30.3 million and $45.1 million, respectively. The change primarily reflects a decrease in our strategic investments as a result of the sale of our investment in Arrowhead in August 2025, partially offset by an increase in interest expense due to our 2030 Notes carrying a higher interest rate than our 2027 Notes during the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Income tax expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, was approximately $3.1 million and $15.4 million, respectively. Income tax (benefit) expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, was $(43.3) million and $20.7 million, respectively. Income tax expense for all periods presented primarily relates to state income taxes as a result of taxable profits in certain states requiring the capitalization of research and development costs and states which have suspended or limited the utilization of net operating loss carryforwards.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, we have included the following non-GAAP measurements:

Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined by us as GAAP net (loss) income excluding interest expense/income, net, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, other items, and the estimated income tax impact of each pre-tax non-GAAP adjustment. Non-GAAP earnings per share is defined by us as non-GAAP net income, as defined previously, divided by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock and dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding, adjusted for the inclusion of additional shares under both the treasury stock method and the “if-converted” method, if applicable and not anti-dilutive. Non-GAAP net loss per share is defined by us as non-GAAP net loss, as defined above, divided by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding as the inclusion of dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding is anti-dilutive. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is defined by us as GAAP operating income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense and litigation contingency charge. Non-GAAP research and development expenses are defined by us as GAAP research and development expenses excluding depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses are defined by us as GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses excluding depreciation expense and stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP effective tax rate is defined by us as the GAAP effective tax rate excluding the impact of our GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments.

The following components are used to adjust our GAAP financial measures into the previously defined non-GAAP measurements:

Interest, depreciation and amortization - Interest expense/income, net amounts can vary substantially from period to period due to changes in cash and debt balances and interest rates driven by market conditions outside of our operations. Depreciation expense can vary substantially from period to period as the purchases of property and equipment may vary significantly from period to period and without any direct correlation to our operating performance. Amortization expense primarily associated with patent costs are amortized over a period of several years after acquisition or patent application or renewal. Stock-based compensation expenses - Stock-based compensation expenses represent non-cash charges related to equity awards we have granted. Although these are recurring charges to operations, we believe the measurement of these amounts can vary substantially from period to period and depend significantly on factors that are not a direct consequence of operating performance that is within our control. Therefore, we believe that excluding these charges facilitates comparisons of our operational performance in different periods. Other items - We evaluate other items of expense and income on an individual basis. We take into consideration quantitative and qualitative characteristics of each item, including (a) nature, (b) whether the items relate to our ongoing business operations, and (c) whether we expect the items to continue or occur on a regular basis. These other items include the loss (gain) on strategic investments, the impairment of strategic investments and litigation contingency charges and may include other items that fit the above characteristics in the future. We exclude from our non-GAAP results: The loss (gain) on strategic investments as the results of such gains and losses are not representative of our normal business operations, which accordingly would make it difficult to compare our results to peer companies that also provide non-GAAP disclosures. The impairment of strategic investments as such charges are not indicative of the performance of our core operations, which accordingly would make it difficult to compare our results to peer companies that also provide non-GAAP disclosures. Litigation contingency charge as such charges are considered to be an infrequent event as it is associated with a distinct, non-recurring litigation matter and is not indicative of the performance of our core operations nor representative of our normal business operations, which accordingly would make it difficult to compare our results to peer companies that also provide non-GAAP disclosures.

We use these non-GAAP measures as key performance measures for the purpose of evaluating operational performance and cash requirements internally. We also believe these non-GAAP measures increase comparability of period-to-period results and are useful to investors as they provide a similar basis for evaluating our performance as is applied by management. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Use of the terms non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share may differ from similar measures reported by other companies, which may limit comparability, and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. All relevant non-GAAP measures are reconciled from their respective GAAP measures in the attached table “Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About EXONDYS 51

EXONDYS 51 uses Sarepta’s proprietary phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to bind to exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, resulting in exclusion, or “skipping”, of this exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations that are amenable to exon 51 skipping. Exon skipping is intended to allow for production of an internally truncated dystrophin protein.

EXONDYS 51 is indicated for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on an increase in dystrophin in skeletal muscle observed in some patients treated with EXONDYS 51. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification of a clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

EXONDYS 51 has met the full statutory standards for safety and effectiveness and as such is not considered investigational or experimental.

Important Safety Information About EXONDYS 51

Hypersensitivity reactions, including bronchospasm, chest pain, cough, tachycardia, and urticaria have occurred in patients who were treated with EXONDYS 51. If a hypersensitivity reaction occurs, institute appropriate medical treatment and consider slowing the infusion or interrupting the EXONDYS 51 therapy.

Adverse reactions in DMD patients (N=8) treated with EXONDYS 51 30 mg or 50 mg/kg/week by intravenous (IV) infusion with an incidence of at least 25% more than placebo (N=4) (Study 1, 24 weeks) were (EXONDYS 51, placebo): balance disorder (38%, 0%), vomiting (38%, 0%) and contact dermatitis (25%, 0%). The most common adverse reactions were balance disorder and vomiting. Because of the small numbers of patients, these represent crude frequencies that may not reflect the frequencies observed in practice. The 50 mg/kg once weekly dosing regimen of EXONDYS 51 is not recommended.

The most common adverse reactions from observational clinical studies (N=163) seen in greater than 10% of patients were headache, cough, rash, and vomiting.

Other adverse events may occur.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. at 1-888-SAREPTA (1-888-727-3782) or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

For further information, please see the full U.S. Prescribing Information for EXONDYS 51 (eteplirsen).

About VYONDYS 53

VYONDYS 53 (golodirsen) uses Sarepta’s proprietary phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to bind to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, resulting in exclusion, or “skipping,” of this exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations that are amenable to exon 53 skipping. Exon skipping is intended to allow for production of an internally truncated dystrophin protein.

VYONDYS 53 is indicated for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on an increase in dystrophin production in skeletal muscle observed in patients treated with VYONDYS 53. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification of a clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

VYONDYS 53 has met the full statutory standards for safety and effectiveness and as such is not considered investigational or experimental.

Important Safety Information for VYONDYS 53

CONTRAINDICATIONS: VYONDYS 53 is contraindicated in patients with a serious hypersensitivity reaction to golodirsen or to any of the inactive ingredients in VYONDYS 53. Anaphylaxis has occurred in patients receiving VYONDYS 53.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity Reactions: Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, rash, pyrexia, pruritus, urticaria, dermatitis, and skin exfoliation have occurred in VYONDYS 53-treated patients, some requiring treatment.

Investor Contacts:

Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052, iestepan@sarepta.com

Ryan Wong, 617-800-4112, rwong@sarepta.com

Tam Thornton, 617-803-3825, tthornton@sarepta.com



Media Contacts:

Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566, tsorrentino@sarepta.com

Kara Hoeger, 617-710-3898, khoeger@sarepta.com