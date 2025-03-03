Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Call for Applications for the 8th Annual Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program

– Applications for the 2025-2026 academic year will be accepted until May 30, 2025





– Scholarships will be awarded to up to 20 individuals living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and up to five siblings of individuals living with Duchenne

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced the official opening of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program for the 2025-2026 academic year. Academic scholarships of up to $5,000 will be awarded to as many as 20 individuals living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and 5 siblings of individuals living with Duchenne.

“In the past decade, there have been significant advancements in the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy that have brought a different kind of future for individuals living with Duchenne and their families,” said Diane Berry, Ph.D., executive vice president and Chief Global Policy & Advocacy Officer, Sarepta. “The Route 79 Duchenne Scholarship Program celebrates these new possibilities with our Duchenne community, supporting their educational aspirations as young adults. On behalf of Sarepta and the selection committee, we’d like to invite students who live with Duchenne or have a sibling who lives with Duchenne to apply as they pursue their educational goals for the year. We’re looking forward to meeting this year’s applicants and paving the way for these Route 79 scholars as they begin the next chapter of their academic journeys.”

To apply for a scholarship through the Route 79 program, applicants must be accepted to or enrolled in an accredited college or university, or a trade, technical or vocational school located in the United States. Only applicants diagnosed with Duchenne or applicants who have a sibling diagnosed with Duchenne are eligible for the program. College seniors or college graduates accepted to or enrolled in graduate school are also eligible to apply. Previous recipients of Route 79 scholarships may apply for the 2025 Scholarship Program; however, applicants may only receive a Route 79 scholarship up to four times. The selection of awardees is made by an independent committee, without consideration to and blinded as to whether an applicant was previously, is currently, or expects to be in the future, undergoing treatment with a Sarepta product or investigational therapy.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, May 30, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Recipients will be notified prior to August 2025, and awards will be distributed directly to the school, college or university in time for fall 2025 enrollment. Students may learn more about the program, application criteria, and how to apply by visiting Sarepta.com/route79.

About Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program

The Route 79 program is designed to help students living with Duchenne and siblings of individuals living with Duchenne pursue their post-secondary educational goals. Scholarship recipients are chosen by an independent committee of Duchenne community members based on an applicant’s academic and community involvement, personal essay, and recommendation letter. The underlying cause of Duchenne is a difference in the gene coding for dystrophin. Dystrophin is an essential protein that plays a pivotal role in muscle structure, function and preservation. The numerical significance of the scholarship’s name, Route 79, ties to the 79 exons of the dystrophin gene. For more information, visit sarepta.com/route79.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs) and are building a robust portfolio of programs across muscle, central nervous system, and cardiac diseases. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook.

