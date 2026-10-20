Sarah Cannon Research Institute Showcases 85+ Oncology Research Presentations at ESMO 2026, Highlighting Advances Across Multiple Tumor Types

Research presented includes work from 40 authors across the Sarah Cannon Research Institute network of research sites

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials, will highlight its latest research insights through more than 85 abstracts and presentations at the annual European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) conference in Madrid, Spain, from October 23-27.

Each year, ESMO brings together thousands of leading researchers, physicians and oncology professionals from around the world to share the latest advances shaping the future of cancer care. SCRI thought leaders are presenting recent findings from several early- and late-phase clinical trials focused on a variety of targeted treatment approaches like antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), immunotherapies and bispecifics.

“Each abstract presented by SCRI investigators at ESMO represents our mission to bring cutting-edge cancer research closer to patients,” said David R. Spigel, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer, SCRI. “Our investigators are helping answer critical questions across a wide range of tumor types and treatment approaches, all with the goal of accelerating progress for patients. We’re honored to share these findings and contribute to conversations that will help define the next generation of cancer care.”

Notable presentations include:

Benjamin Garmezy, MD, SCRI, will present “Safety and efficacy of JNJ-6143, a first-in-class oral AR-targeted RIPTAC™ at the optimal dose for further development in patients with mCRPC/mAPMR, including high-risk molecular features” in an oral presentation on October 24, 2026, from 10:35 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., during a session in the Barcelona Auditorium (Hall 9).

Meredith McKean, MD, MPH, SCRI, will present “Patritumab Deruxtecan (HER3-DXd) in Melanoma After Anti-PD-(L)1 Therapy: Primary Analysis From HERTHENA-PanTumor01” in an oral presentation on October 25, 2026, from 10:20 a.m. to 10:25 a.m., during a session in the Bilbao Auditorium (Hall 3).

October 25 at 4:30 p.m., “Krascendo 1: efficacy and safety of divarasib (diva) vs sotorasib (soto) or adagrasib (ada) in previously treated locally advanced or metastatic KRAS G12C-mutated NSCLC” will be presented in Hall 6 of the Alicante Auditorium. This research was co-authored by Bo Wang, MD, SCRI at Willamette Valley Cancer Institute and Research Center | The US Oncology Network.

Dax Kurbegov, MD, Sarah Cannon Cancer Network, will present “Efficiency and Safety of Cancer Signal Origin (CSO)-Guided Diagnostic Workups Following Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Testing: Results from PATHFINDER 2 (PF2)” in an oral presentation on October 26, 2026, from 3:22 p.m. to 3:27 p.m., during a session in the Salamanca Auditorium (Hall 10).

Erika Hamilton, MD, SCRI, will deliver a presentation on Next Generation Therapies during the Novel Concepts for Metastatic Breast Cancer session on October 24 at 4:45 p.m. in Hall 9 of the Barcelona Auditorium.

October 25, Melissa Johnson, MD, SCRI, will also take part in a panel discussion on non-small cell lung cancer at 10:15 a.m. in Hall 6 of the Alicante Auditorium.

Additional SCRI First-Author Poster Presentations

Breast Cancer

Dr. Erika Hamilton will present “Efficacy, safety, and biomarker analysis of DB-1310 (HER3-targeted ADC) in pretreated HR+/HER2- breast cancer: Updated global phase 1/2a trial” on October 24, 2026 , from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

will present on , from Nina Balanchivadze, MD, SCRI at Virginia Oncology Associates | The US Oncology Network , will present “Real world (RW) outcomes in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer (mBC) patients, by second-line (2L) treatment” on October 24, 2026 .

, will present on . Judy S. Wang, MD, SCRI at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute | The US Oncology Network will present “First-in-class Rac/Cdc42 inhibitor MBQ-167 in patients with metastatic breast cancer (MBC): safety and preliminary efficacy” on October 24, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Genitourinary Cancer

Dr. Benjamin Garmezy will present “A phase 3, randomized, open-label trial comparing elfetabart drozuntecan, a B7H3 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), with docetaxel as treatment of patients with taxane-naïve metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)” on October 23, 2026, from 3:15 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Hall 5.

Gynecologic Cancer

Noelle Cloven, MD, SCRI at Texas Oncology | The US Oncology Network will present “Defining the Molecular Landscape of HRD Negative Ovarian Cancer: A Real World Data Set to Enable Synthetic Control Arm Generation” on October 25, 2026 from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Head & Neck Cancer

Cesar Perez, MD, SCRI at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute | The US Oncology Network will present “A first-in-human phase 1/2 dose-escalation and expansion trial of BNT329 (an anti-carbohydrate antigen 19-9 antibody-drug conjugate [CA19-9 ADC]) in patients with advanced solid tumors that express CA19-9” on October 24, 2026, from 3:15 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Lung Cancer

David Spigel, MD, SCRI , will present “Deep-Learning Serial CT Imaging Predictions of Survival Compared with RECIST 1.1 Objective Response Rate in Immunotherapy-Treated NSCLC.”

, will present Dr. Melissa Johnson will present “First-line (1L) Olomorasib + Pembrolizumab in KRAS G12C-Mutant NSCLC: Updated Results from LOXO-RAS-20001 and SUNRAY-01” on October 26, 2026 , from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

will present on , from Dr. Bo Wang will present “TeLuRide-005: Phase 2 study of EIK1001 (TLR7/8 dual agonist) plus pembrolizumab and chemotherapy in patients with stage IV NSCLC: results from the squamous cohort and updated pooled results” on October 26, 2026 , from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

will present on , from Elisa Fontana, MD, SCRI at HCA Healthcare UK, will present “Prospective validation of artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted RECIST 1.1 in a phase 1 study of fetrastobart vedotin in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)” on October 25, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Skin Cancer

Dr. Meredith McKean will present “Darovasertib and Crizotinib for HLA-A02–Positive Metastatic Uveal Melanoma: Results from the Phase 2 OptimUM-01 Study” on October 24, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Additional Presentations

Dr. Melissa Johnson will present “Preliminary safety and pharmacokinetics of TJ101, an EGFR × B7-H3 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate, in patients with advanced solid tumors: results from an ongoing global Phase I study” on October 23, 2026 , from 3:15 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

will present on , from Gerald Falchook, MD, SCRI at HCA HealthONE, will present “AXL inhibitor AB801 in patients with advanced malignancy: Dose escalation results from the phase 1/1b ARC-27 study” on October 23, 2026, from 3:15 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Additionally, Dr. Falchook will present “Dose optimization of ragistomig (ABL503/TJ-L14B), a PD-L1 x 4-1BB Bispecific Antibody” on October 23, 2026, from 3:15 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and “Phase 1 study of BHV-1530, a first-in-class FGFR3 ADC in Advanced Tumors” on October 23, 2026, from 3:15 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI)

Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) is one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. Focused on advancing therapies for patients over the last three decades, SCRI is a leader in drug development. It has conducted more than 1,000 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA in the past decade. SCRI’s research network brings together approximately 1,500 oncology physicians who provide access to clinical trials in SCRI’s research network of over 200 locations in more than 20 states across the U.S. Visit SCRI.com to learn more.

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