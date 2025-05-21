Saptalis Pharmaceuticals Announces the Launch of LIKMEZ® — The First and Only US FDA-Approved Ready-to-Use Oral Suspension of Metronidazole

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saptalis Pharmaceuticals LLC proudly announces the launch of LIKMEZ® (metronidazole) oral suspension, 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/ mL), an innovative liquid formulation developed specifically for patients with difficulty swallowing, or taste sensitivities. LIKMEZ® reinvents a widely prescribed antibiotic, addressing common adherence challenges and providing a convenient therapeutic option. This innovative formulation is protected by two U.S. patents, covering its unique taste-masking composition and its broad, accessible therapeutic applications.

LIKMEZ® is the first and only US FDA-approved ready-to-use oral liquid metronidazole, offering a reliable alternative for the treatment of various infections caused by bacteria or parasites. LIKMEZ® is approved for the treatment of trichomoniasis and anaerobic bacterial infections in adults and amebiasis in adults and pediatric patients.

For patients requiring a liquid formulation, LIKMEZ® eliminates the risks and inconsistencies associated with extemporaneous compounding, ensuring accurate dosing while avoiding the amplified bitter, metallic taste linked to crushed metronidazole tablets. By removing these common barriers to treatment, LIKMEZ® enhances patient adherence and improves the overall therapeutic experience. LIKMEZ® provides a convenient alternative for pediatrics and a growing number of elderly patients.

Available in 200 mL and 75 mL bottles, LIKMEZ® features a pleasant strawberry-peppermint flavor and does not require refrigeration, providing a convenient and accessible treatment option for both patients and healthcare providers.

The proprietary taste-masking formulation of metronidazole was developed by Appili Therapeutics Inc., an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company (TSX: APLI; OTCQB: APLIF). Saptalis holds the rights to the product and its underlying technology for commercialization in the U.S. and select other territories. Under the exclusive licensing agreement, Saptalis is responsible for all manufacturing, regulatory, and marketing activities.

LIKMEZ® will be accessible through major wholesalers and retail pharmacies starting May 2025.

To learn more and access full prescribing information including BOXED WARNING and Safety Information visit www.LIKMEZ.com.

About Saptalis Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Saptalis Pharmaceuticals LLC. is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and generic products in liquid and semi-solid dosage forms. Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, Saptalis operates fully equipped Research & Development Laboratories and a state-of-the-art commercial-scale manufacturing facility, that meets US FDA cGMP requirements for quality and compliance.

