Sapphiros announces a strategic agreement with Roche, providing Roche access to 1 billion lateral flow tests and access to future molecular point-of-care tests

Agreement secures rapid, global access to tests for future pandemics and health emergencies

Under the agreement, Roche gains access to at least 1 billion tests annually from Sapphiros' 5 billion unit capacity proprietary manufacturing process

Collaboration includes access under the agreement to Sapphiros' future instrument‑free, multiplex molecular platform for point‑of‑care and home testing

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphiros today announced a strategic supply and manufacturing option agreement with Roche that will grant exclusive rights to lateral flow technology manufacturing capacity to at least 1 billion tests annually from Sapphiros' extreme volume manufacturing process installed in the UK. The reel-to-reel manufacturing capability of Sapphiros can produce up to 5 billion diagnostics per year.

Mark Gladwell, CEO Sapphiros: "Since formation, Sapphiros has been committed to delivering innovations in diagnostics that enable global access and equitable health outcomes. Our unique reel-to-reel automated manufacturing capability together with our collective priority of long-term pandemic preparedness places both companies at the forefront playing a critical role in responding to future health emergencies."

Under this partnership, Roche will also gain access to Sapphiros' future novel molecular multiplex technology. The single user step, instrument-free, connected, multiplex molecular platform will deliver affordable lab quality performance to point-of-care and home self-testing.

Ian Parfrement, Head of Near Patient Care, Roche Diagnostics: "The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the vital role of diagnostics in identifying infection earlier and more precisely to give the best chance of effective treatment. This collaboration is further evidence of the role Roche can play, as a partner to global public health bodies, in helping to reduce the spread of infectious disease in the event of a future pandemic."

Sapphiros is committed to making diagnostics simple, scalable and accessible. This partnership advances that mission and supports governments, health systems and communities in mitigating future pandemics through rapid and reliable testing.

Sapphiros, backed by KKR and Neoenta, is a privately held consumer diagnostics company. Sapphiros' portfolio of technologies and capabilities includes novel sample collection, next generation diagnostics, and extreme volume manufacturing, which help consumers and communities access important diagnostic results.

