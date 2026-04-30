Sapho Bio Secures $5M, Advances Rapid Sterility Testing Through USP<1223> Validation

Company secures $5M in funding to accelerate its rapid testing platform

USP<1223> Validation achieved, reinforcing 20-hour testing method

Faster test results replace the standard 14-day USP sterility test



SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sapho Bio, a biotechnology company developing a rapid microbiology release platform for precision medicine, announces $5M in secured funding, USP<1223> Validation, and validated rapid sterility test results. Together, these milestones signal a pivotal inflection point for pharmaceutical manufacturing, replacing a testing standard from decades ago that was not designed for modern therapies.

Sapho Bio’s pipeline includes its first commercialized product, a rapid sterility testing service, and a sterility testing kit in development. The company leverages RNA-based detection to identify living bacteria and fungi, delivering results in approximately 20 hours, compared to the longer 14-day window required by traditional methods. This technology has already saved customers decades of cumulative testing time compared to traditional methods. Sapho Bio’s rapid sterility testing uses a proprietary RNA-based method, built on standard qPCR workflows, detecting viable contamination quickly and reliably without requiring specialized equipment.

“Today’s announcement is a pivotal moment for Sapho Bio. The funding validates the market need and the validation proves the science,” said Abraham Chaibi, co-founder and chief executive officer of Sapho Bio. “Our rapid sterility test delivers results within approximately 20 hours, reducing wait times for manufacturers and patients alike.”

$5M in Funding to Accelerate a Platform for Rapid Microbiology Testing

Sapho Bio has raised $5M to date to develop its platform. The company was founded in 2024 by Abraham Chaibi and John McSpedon. Advisors include Professor Jason Kahn and Richard Sportsman, bringing deep expertise in assay design. Investors include strategic partner Mochi Health and an exceptional group of angels from around the country.

USP<1223> Validation Confirms Sapho Bio’s Rapid Sterility Assay is Ready for QC Labs

Sapho Bio’s USP<1223> validation demonstrates accuracy, precision, limit of detection, and more across hundreds of samples. Achieving this signals that the assay is ready for commercialization and it is now available through Sapho’s lab services arm Analytic Services Express. “Our USP<1223> validation means that every test leaving our facility is statistically non-inferior to the traditional method and far faster,” said John McSpedon, co-founder and CTO of Sapho Bio. One key benefit of the method is its robust support for identifying positive samples.

For more information, visit: https://saphobio.com/.

About Sapho Bio

Sapho Bio is a biotechnology company developing a rapid microbiology release platform for precision medicines in the Bay Area. Sapho Bio’s first product is an RNA-based rapid sterility assay detecting living bacteria and fungi in 20 hours, replacing the 14-day standard.

Media Contact

Sapho Bio PR

pr@saphobio.com