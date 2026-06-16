SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares – May 2026

June 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of €2,424,365,088
Registered office : 46, avenue de la Grande Armée - 75017 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844

Date 

Total number of
issued shares

 		Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)		Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
May 31, 2026 

1,214,099,027		 

1,333,575,416		 

1,349,603,933

* Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This information is also available on the internet website of sanofi:

https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/shares-structure-vote

 

Investor Relations Department
e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com

 

 

Attachment


Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A 3D rendering of an old, simple arch bridge connecting two groups of stacked gold coins. It represents financial support, fund flow, investment, or bridging a monetary gap.
Insights
Beyond sunshine: Iberia’s biotech moment has arrived with developing capital networks
June 12, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Insights
Portugal, Spain and the new biotech frontier
June 11, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Job Trends
May layoffs hit nearly 7,000, with most cuts from Takeda, BioNTech
June 11, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Two man climbing on a rock. Work smart not hard concept. This is a 3d render illustration.
Insights
France’s biotech ambition is strong but its scale-up engine still needs work
June 2, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker