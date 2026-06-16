Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares – May 2026

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Sanofi

a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of €2,424,365,088

Registered office : 46, avenue de la Grande Armée - 75017 Paris - France

Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844

Date



Total number of

issued shares



Number of real

voting rights

(excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of

voting rights

(including treasury shares)* May 31, 2026



1,214,099,027



1,333,575,416



1,349,603,933

* Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This information is also available on the internet website of sanofi:

https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/shares-structure-vote





Investor Relations Department

e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com









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