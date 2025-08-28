Sandoz welcomes Quebec government support for Boucherville plant modernization project

Sandoz underlines importance of Delpharm Boucherville plant modernization project, made possible by total investment of CAD 220 million

Amount includes joint investments from provincial and federal governments, as well as private investment from exclusive partner Delpharm

Sandoz reaffirms its commitment to long-term supply agreement signed with Delpharm earlier this year

SAINT-HUBERT, QC, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Sandoz, the global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines, welcomes the Government of Quebec's contribution to modernize Delpharm's pharmaceutical manufacturing and development facilities in Boucherville. In all, more than CAD 220 million will be invested in this project, including CAD 60 million from the provincial government, CAD 60 million from the federal government and CAD 100 million in private investment.

Sandoz signed a long-term supply agreement with Delpharm earlier this year. This 10-year partnership, combined with government and private financial support, will allow Delpharm to fully modernize its Boucherville plant, ensuring a reliable supply of high-quality, affordable sterile injectables made in Canada.

Michel Robidoux, President and General Manager of Sandoz Canada, said: "Delpharm is a valuable partner that shares our commitment to improving access to medicine. The financial support provided by the provincial and federal governments for the modernization of the plant reflects their recognition of the strategic importance of this project for our hospital network."

The modernization project mainly involves renewing and renovating production equipment and the laboratory to create a state-of-the-art facility. The plan will be implemented in phases over the next few years to avoid any impact on supply. This modernization will improve productivity and, most importantly, ensure that Sandoz continues to meet the highest quality standards imposed by the authorities and our customers.

DISCLAIMER



This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside of the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Sandoz Canada



As a Canadian leader in off-patent medicines, Sandoz Canada has a product portfolio that includes over 700 generics and biosimilars spanning multiple therapeutic areas, such as anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, immunology and oncology. In 2024, 56 million Sandoz prescriptions were dispensed in Canada (source: IQVIA Compuscript TRx). Sandoz Canada employs 300 people across the country and at its head office in Saint-Hubert, Quebec. It is a trusted partner for pharmacists, physicians and hospitals for quality medicine and outstanding customer service and is committed to ensuring a reliable supply. For more information about Sandoz Canada, visit www.sandoz.ca.

About Sandoz AG



Sandoz (SIX: SDZ) (OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 people of 100 nationalities work together to ensure 900 million patient treatments are provided by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,300 products addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. Its history of breakthroughs includes Calcium Sandoz in 1929, the world's first oral penicillin in 1951, and the world's first biosimilar in 2006. In 2024, Sandoz recorded net sales of USD 10.4 billion.

