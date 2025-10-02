Sandoz Canada launches PrSandoz® Sacubitril-Valsartan, expanding access to heart failure treatments

Pr Sandoz ® Sacubitril-Valsartan is generic indicated for treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), which currently affects approximately 375,000 Canadians 1

SAINT-HUBERT, QC, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Sandoz Canada, a leader in affordable medicines, today announced the launch of PrSandoz® Sacubitril-Valsartan, a high-quality affordable alternative to the reference medicine PrEntresto, approved for all its indications. This launch marks another important step in line with Sandoz Purpose of pioneering access for patients by expanding its portfolio of cardiovascular therapies for Canadian patients.

PrSandoz® Sacubitril-Valsartan is indicated for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) in patients with NYHA Class II or III, to reduce the incidence of cardiovascular death and heart failure hospitalisation.

The product is available in the following strengths and formats:

24 mg/26 mg tablets (blisters of 30)

49 mg/51 mg tablets (blisters of 60)

97 mg/103 mg tablets (blisters of 60)

Heart failure affects more than 750,000 Canadians, with nearly 100,000 new cases diagnosed each year 2. It is the second leading cause of hospitalization among Canadians over 65, with direct costs estimated at more than CAD 2.8 billion annually3. Heart failure with reduced ejection fraction represents nearly half of all cases4.

Clinical data shows that sacubitril-valsartan significantly improves patient outcomes compared to standard therapy, with a 25% to 30% reduction in hospitalization rates5.

With more than 100,000 Canadians currently treated with the reference product, the introduction of a high-quality generic alternative is expected to deliver substantial savings. Indeed, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), annual spending on this therapy exceeds CAD 100 million nationwide6, making it one of the costliest medicines for public drug plans.

"Considering the significant number of Canadians affected by heart failure, we are proud to expand our generic portfolio with the launch of PrSandoz® Sacubitril-Valsartan," said Michel Robidoux, President and General Manager, Sandoz Canada. "This launch reinforces our Purpose of pioneering access for patients, delivering a cost-effective treatment option that will generate savings, while helping patients better manage their cardiovascular health."

About Sandoz Canada

As a Canadian leader in off-patent medicines, Sandoz Canada has a product portfolio that includes over 700 generics and biosimilars spanning multiple therapeutic areas, such as anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, immunology and oncology. In 2024, 56 million Sandoz prescriptions were dispensed in Canada (source: IQVIA Compuscript TRx). Sandoz Canada employs 300 people across the country and at its head office in Saint-Hubert, Quebec. It is a trusted partner for pharmacists, physicians and hospitals for quality medicine and outstanding customer service and is committed to ensuring a reliable supply. For more information about Sandoz Canada, visit www.sandoz.ca.

About Sandoz AG

Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in affordable medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 people of 100 nationalities work together to ensure 900 million patient treatments are provided by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,300 products addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. Its history of breakthroughs includes Calcium Sandoz in 1929, the world's first oral penicillin in 1951, and the world's first biosimilar in 2006. In 2024, Sandoz recorded net sales of USD 10.4 billion.

