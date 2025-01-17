SandboxAQ Announces Collaboration with Mayo Clinic to Advance Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring in Amyloidosis

Expanded relationship includes joint research studies to test the feasibility of a combined electrocardiogram and magnetocardiogram approach using SandboxAQ’s Quantitative AI to integrate and interpret the results

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SandboxAQ , a leader in quantitative AI for medical applications, announced today a collaboration with Mayo Clinic to explore the combined use of electrocardiography (ECG) and magnetocardiography (MCG) technologies for characterizing disease progression and treatment response in patients with amyloidosis. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to use quantitative AI and the latest in sensing technology to significantly improve cardiac diagnostics.

Amyloidosis is an often-underdiagnosed condition characterized by the buildup of abnormal protein deposits in tissues and organs, including the heart. Current diagnostic and monitoring tools are limited in their ability to detect subtle changes in cardiac function, often resulting in delayed intervention and suboptimal management.

By integrating the time-tested reliability of ECG with the cutting-edge sensitivity of MCG, this collaboration aims to explore and create a novel, complementary, and non-invasive diagnostic solution that provides deeper insights into the electrical and magnetic activity of the heart. This dual-modality technique could enable the detection of functional changes in amyloidosis and offer a better method for tracking disease progression & treatment response over time.

“This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our mission to leverage quantitative AI to revolutionize diagnostic accuracy and speed and improve patient care,” said Jack Hidary, CEO of SandboxAQ.

“By uniting AQMed’s technical innovation with Mayo Clinic’s renowned research and clinical excellence, we aim to make a meaningful impact on the lives of amyloidosis patients across the globe in the near future,” said Kit Yee Au-Yeung, GM of SandboxAQ’s AQMed division.

The expanded relationship builds on the current collaboration which is testing the SandboxAQ MCG device and AI in the clinical setting at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. This new initiative will initially focus on conducting joint research studies to test the feasibility of the combined ECG-MCG approach. Findings from this collaboration have the potential to impact not only amyloidosis but also other cardiac conditions, where non-invasive, information-rich diagnosis and monitoring are crucial.

